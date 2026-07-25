Red Wings reportedly made decision trying to keep Dylan Larkin amid Detroit trade rumors

The Detroit Red Wings may not be ready to give up on Dylan Larkin after all.

Dylan Larkin remains a member of the Detroit Red Wings, but uncertainty continues to surround the franchise captain after his reported trade request earlier this offseason. While Larkin has made it clear he would prefer a fresh start with a Stanley Cup contender, the Red Wings have shown little willingness to move him without receiving significant value in return.

Among the teams linked to Larkin are the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers, all organizations viewed as legitimate championship contenders. However, negotiations have stalled, and no deal has materialized despite weeks of speculation.

Rather than giving up on their captain, the Red Wings may now be taking a different approach. According to a new report, one of the biggest front-office changes in the organization could have been made with Larkin’s future very much in mind.

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Detroit’s front-office move could be tied to Dylan Larkin

According to NHL insider Anthony Di Marco, the Red Wings’ decision to remove Steve Yzerman from his role as general manager may have been partially motivated by an effort to repair the relationship with Larkin.

“I thoroughly believe, and speaking with one general manager, that this was in part, on Detroit’s angle, to try and get Dylan Larkin to stay or at least make the process a little smoother.”

Could Dylan Larkin stay with Red Wings?

The timing of Detroit’s organizational changes has fueled speculation that the Red Wings are trying to create a fresh start for everyone involved. The franchise recently announced that Steve Yzerman is transitioning from his position as Executive Vice President and General Manager and will instead serve as a senior advisor, a move that immediately raised questions about its connection to the Larkin situation.

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Adding to the intrigue, Larkin recently posted a training video on social media showing himself preparing for the upcoming season while wearing full Red Wings gear.

Although the video does not confirm anything about his future, many fans interpreted it as a possible sign that reconciliation with Detroit remains possible. For now, Larkin’s future remains unresolved, but the Red Wings appear determined to explore every possible avenue before agreeing to a trade.