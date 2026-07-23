Dylan Larkin reportedly fully convinced on leaving Red Wings after requesting trade

Although a trade has yet to come through, Dylan Larkin is reportedly having no second thoughts about his request to leave the Detroit Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin wants out, and the Detroit Red Wings may truly have no way back after their captain’s trade request. It’s far from ideal for an organization that has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last 10 NHL seasons and has also seen a veteran like Patrick Kane join the despised Chicago Blackhawks.

Detroit is not only getting worse, but its nemeses are improving. That’s all the more reason the Red Wings must figure out a way to change Larkin’s mind or find an unbeatable offer on the trade market. Unfortunately for the organization in Michigan, both seem unlikely for the time being.

“Is the relationship with the [Red Wings] fixable, salvageable, or [Larkin] is dead set on what he wants; it seems like it’s the latter,” David Pagnotta said on the Daily Faceoff Rundown.

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The Larkin effect

As reported by Helene St. James, the brass in Detroit is upset with Larkin—and for good reason. A captain asking out of a franchise would be a terrible look for any NHL organization, but especially for one that has struggled as much as the Red Wings in recent years.

Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of the Detroit Red Wings.

At first, many believed Steve Yzerman stepping down from his role as executive vice president and general manager could be the first step toward reconciliation with Larkin. However, Yzerman remains a senior adviser with the Red Wings.

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If it comes down to Larkin or Yzerman, the Hall of Famer who won three Stanley Cups in Detroit may have the upper hand, even if his work in the front office has left much to be desired.

Could Larkin change his mind?

Regardless, it may be too late for Larkin to get cold feet, even if he suddenly wanted to stay in his home state, where he has played hockey his entire life. Larkin’s trade request played a role in Kane’s decision to test free agency, likely affected Detroit’s appeal in free agency, and has already done enough damage.

At the end of the day, it may be best for the Red Wings to bite the bullet, accept a trade offer, and get it all over with. The problem is that Larkin is signed to a full no-trade clause. He has handed Detroit a four-team trade list that does little to help, leaving the Red Wings with their hands tied behind their backs.

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Larkin and Detroit play the waiting game

The wait isn’t ideal for Larkin, either. Still, Larkin is 29 (he will turn 30 on July 30) and signed through 2031. Sooner or later, another organization will come to his rescue. As for the Red Wings, they won’t be thrown a lifeline, and no one will want to overpay for a player who is actively pushing to leave from the other side of the door.