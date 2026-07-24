Former NHL GM questions whether Red Wings can repair relationship with Dylan Larkin

Former NHL general manager Doug MacLean believes the relationship between Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings may be beyond repair amid the captain's reported trade request.

Dylan Larkin’s reported trade request continues to cast uncertainty over the Detroit Red Wings, with former NHL general manager Doug MacLean becoming the latest prominent voice to weigh in on the situation. As Detroit prepares to hire a new general manager following Steve Yzerman’s move into a senior advisory role, questions continue to grow about whether the franchise can keep its longtime captain.

MacLean believes the situation may have gone too far to salvage. Speaking on 100% Hockey With Millard & Shannon, MacLean said, “He’s gone so far down the road, I’m not sure it’s fixable.” While acknowledging that a new general manager would likely try to convince Larkin to stay, he questioned whether the relationship can realistically be repaired after the captain reportedly requested a trade.

Larkin has spent all 11 seasons of his NHL career with Detroit, but after years of missing the playoffs and growing frustration with the team’s direction, reports suggest he is looking for an opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup elsewhere. The situation has quickly become one of the league’s biggest offseason storylines.

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Doug MacLean believes Detroit faces a difficult decision

MacLean also noted that while Larkin is an outstanding two-way top-six center, he doesn’t view him as a generational franchise player on the level of stars such as Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon. That distinction, he suggested, could influence the type of return the Red Wings receive if they ultimately decide to move their captain.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Red Wings plays against the Flyers. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit would likely seek an NHL-ready top-six forward or top-four defenseman, a premium prospect, and a first-round draft pick in any potential trade. However, Larkin’s full no-trade clause gives him significant control over the process.

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Larkin’s contract gives him leverage

Reports have linked the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars among Larkin’s preferred destinations. Salary-cap constraints for several of those contenders could make negotiations more complicated.

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Dylan Larkin isn’t the only headache the next Red Wings GM will inherit on the roster; the real question is whether Detroit’s new general manager can repair the relationship or ultimately decides to move on from the longtime captain, one of the biggest questions of the NHL offseason.