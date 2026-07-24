Red Wings reportedly get worrying update on Dylan Larkin after trade request

Dylan Larkin's future with the Red Wings appears no closer to being resolved.

The uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin’s future with the Detroit Red Wings continues to grow, with the latest report suggesting there has been little progress toward a potential trade.

Larkin has been at the center of speculation for months after reportedly requesting a move away from Detroit, but despite ongoing discussions, the situation remains unresolved.

Now, a new update from NHL insider Chris Johnston indicates that negotiations have reached a standstill, raising fresh questions about whether the Red Wings can resolve the situation with Dylan Larkin before the start of the season.

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What is happening with Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings?

Dylan Larkin wants lo leave the Red Wings, but they will not make a trade without the proper value. According to Johnston, Detroit has struggled to find a deal that satisfies both the organization and the teams Larkin is willing to join. “Detroit has just not found anything close to what it’s gonna take from the places he’s willing go to make the deal. It’s a little bit of a standoff.”

Why hasn’t Detroit traded Dylan Larkin?

According to reports, Larkin’s representatives submitted a trade request several months ago and identified only a very limited group of preferred destinations, including the Vegas Golden Knights, the Florida Panthers and the Wild. That narrow list has significantly reduced Detroit’s negotiating options.

At the same time, Red Wings management has reportedly refused to complete a deal because none of the offers from those clubs have provided the value the organization believes Larkin is worth.

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Complicating matters even further is the franchise’s front-office situation. Steve Yzerman is currently serving as the interim general manager while Detroit continues its search for a permanent executive to lead the organization into the future.

With no breakthrough in negotiations and no permanent GM in place, Larkin’s future in Detroit remains one of the biggest unresolved stories of the NHL offseason.