LeBron James moving to Philadelphia reportedly could reunite him with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has serious intentions of signing with the Philadelphia 76ers and playing alongside LeBron James again in the upcoming NBA season.

LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers could create an even bigger movement across the NBA. According to a recent report from insider Chris Haynes, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope intends to leave the Memphis Grizzlies to join James in the pursuit of winning another championship together.

“Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Memphis Grizzlies are negotiating a buyout and the veteran 3-&-D specialist intends to team back up with LeBron James and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell me,” Haynes revealed on X.

Last season with the Grizzlies, KCP averaged just 8.4 points per game and shot 31.6% from three-point range. An injury caused his performance to decline as the weeks went by. Will he be able to achieve his goal of joining James in the short term?

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James and KCP already know what it takes to win

During the 2020 NBA Bubble in Orlando, LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played instrumental roles in leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA championship, defeating the Miami Heat in six games in the Finals. LeBron was the unquestioned focal point of the team, dominating the 2020 Finals to capture Finals MVP honors with monstrous averages of 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game on 59.1% shooting from the field.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, KCP served as a crucial 3-and-D starter and the team’s third-highest scorer in the Finals, anchoring the perimeter defense while providing clutch shot-making, averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game during the championship series.

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Philadelphia is a true contender

LeBron’s return to the Eastern Conference has given Philadelphia serious championship aspirations. The 76ers’ projected lineup, led by James, also features players of Joel Embiid’s caliber and recently acquired star Jaylen Brown.

Will these names be enough to compete with the defending champion New York Knicks? This franchise wants to become NBA champions once again, a title that has eluded them since the 1982-83 season, when the team featured, among others, Julius Erving and Moses Malone.