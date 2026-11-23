Dylan Larkin has finally secured his departure from the Detroit Red Wings and has become the newest addition to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Dylan Larkin–Detroit Red Wings saga has finally come to an end: the star has become the newest player for the Montreal Canadiens. Interestingly, according to insider David Pagnotta, Larkin’s agent Pat Brisson confirmed that Montreal had always been among the options, despite not being included on the famous 10-team list.

“Right on or about mid September when Detroit made Shawn Horcoff the interim GM so teams had someone official to speak to in Detroit, Montreal became an interesting option,” Pagnotta revealed on X.

Now, the dilemma for the Red Wings will be figuring out Simon Edvinsson’s situation, as he has already made his financial demands clear. Will Detroit be able to move on from him as well in the near future?

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The trade between Canadiens and Red Wings

The Dylan Larkin saga in Detroit is officially over, and it ended with an absolute blockbuster. The Montreal Canadiens just made a massive win-now push by landing the veteran center along with a 2027 third-rounder and a 2028 second-rounder.

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin hits a golf shot with a hockey puck.

To pull off the deal, Montreal sent a hefty package back to the Red Wings: NHL regulars Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, Michael Hage, and a haul of draft capital—specifically a 2027 second-rounder, a 2028 fourth-rounder, and two top-10 protected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

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It’s a bold swing for the Habs to load up down the middle right now, while Detroit gets to hit reset with young talent and plenty of future ammo. Who won with this trade?

Montreal gets a major boost

Sitting at a strong 14-6-4 (32 points) and right in the thick of the Atlantic Division race just a point out of first, the Montreal Canadiens have officially transformed themselves into legitimate division contenders with this move. Adding Dylan Larkin gives Montreal a proven, two-way top-six center who brings elite speed, reliable 200-foot play, and crucial veteran leadership to a young core.

Pairing Larkin alongside Nick Suzuki instantly creates a lethal one-two punch down the middle, giving the Habs the exact offensive firepower and matchup versatility they need to separate themselves from the pack and make a serious push for the Atlantic crown.

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Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin’s agent confirms Canadiens were always an option .

. The Habs receive Larkin with a 2027 third-rounder and a 2028 second-rounder.

The Red Wings receive Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, Michael Hage and four future draft picks.