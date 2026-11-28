With the trade deadline looming, the Detroit Red Wings face a potential setback following a new report on the asking price for Simon Edvinsson.

With the trade deadline looming, speculation continues to swirl around Simon Edvinsson‘s potential landing spots, though the Detroit Red Wings‘ steep asking price may have stalled negotiations.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, one interested club indicated Detroit’s demands are too high, a hurdle that could prevent the young defenseman from being moved this season.

As questions mount over Detroit’s backup plan if a deal falls through, all eyes remain on how these talks unfold with the deadline right around the corner, and multiple reported teams interested on Edvinsson.

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While the Red Wings are reportedly eyeing two potential additions for the remainder of the season, they have asked five suitors to part with young centers in exchange for Edvinsson.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Teams reportedly interested in Edvinsson

With the December 1 deadline looming, the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks reportedly lead the race for Edvinsson. The Sharks are pushing hardest though Detroit’s demand for Michael Misa remains a hurdle, while the Ducks have offered a young center (Roger McQueen or Beckett Sennecke) plus a defenseman.

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Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins have also shown persistent interest, but neither has met Detroit’s steep asking price. The Predators have yet to find common ground, and the Bruins refuse to include blue-chip centers James Hagens or Fraser Minten.

Seattle, Toronto, Utah, Carolina, and St. Louis have also checked in. Seattle rejected Detroit’s request for Berkly Catton, and Toronto lacks the prospect capital, leaving the sweepstakes down to which club blinks first before Edvinsson loses his 2026–27 NHL eligibility.

Key takeaways

NHL insider Chris Johnston reported Detroit’s high demands could prevent a Simon Edvinsson trade.

Detroit’s high demands could prevent a Simon Edvinsson trade. The Detroit Red Wings reportedly asked five suitors for young centers to trade Simon Edvinsson.

for young centers to trade Simon Edvinsson. The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators reportedly lead the race for Simon Edvinsson.

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