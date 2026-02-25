Is Connor McDavid playing tonight for Oilers vs Ducks after 2026 Winter Olympics with Canada?

The spotlight on Connor McDavid has followed him from the 2026 Winter Olympics, where he starred for Canada men’s national ice hockey team, to the Edmonton Oilers’ schedule. Questions now swirl about his availability for the game against the Anaheim Ducks.

He has not yet been listed in the lineup sheets or seen in full practice since returning from international duty, creating uncertainty around whether the NHL’s reigning MVP will take the ice tonight.

Their early California swing takes on extra narrative weight with the hunt for crucial points underway. Any update on his status could quietly shape how the Oilers approach what promises to be a tightly contested Pacific Division showdown.

Is Connor McDavid playing tonight for the Oilers?

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to face the Anaheim Ducks after the 2026 Winter Olympics break, the status of Connor McDavid remains uncertain. Their returned from the Olympic hiatus this week to kick off a three-game California road trip.

Connor McDavid of the Oilers celebrates a first-period goal in 2026 (Source: Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

McDavid, who captained Canada men’s national ice hockey team to the Olympic final and was among the tournament’s most productive players, was absent from the Oilers’ practice in Anaheim on Tuesday, leaving his immediate availability in question as Edmonton prepares for tonight’s tilt.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch has described the captain’s post-Olympic return as a slight delay rather than a full absence, noting that there’s no definitive timeline for him to rejoin the lineup immediately after the break.

Although his teammate Leon Draisaitl is expected to be available, the #97 player’s return is not imminent. The league and Oilers’ website reported what Knoblauch had to say about McDavid’s return to action:

“We had some discussions in January about the possibility of what happens when the tournament ends, when he flies back, how he feels about coming back and playing immediately. A lot of it has to do with how he’s feeling injury-wise, health-wise, energy-wise probably the biggest factor. There’s a lot up in the air still and nothing’s been ruled out“,

