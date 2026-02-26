Lionel Messi’s key Argentina teammate reportedly gets encouraging injury update ahead of 2026 Finalissima

Argentina are currently preparing to face Spain in a marquee showdown between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal for the 2026 Finalissima. Scheduled for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the match serves as a vital preparation for both sides ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Preparations for the fixture were recently complicated by injury concerns surrounding Lisandro Martinez. The Manchester United defender was a late omission from his side’s 1-0 win over Everton on Monday due to discomfort in his soleus muscle.

However, there is further encouraging news regarding Lautaro Martinez. The Inter Milan captain suffered a soleus strain in his left leg on February 18 during a Champions League encounter against Bodø/Glimt.

Initial fears of a long-term absence have been allayed, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Martinez is targeting a return for the Milan Derby on March 8. Inter hope to have the striker available as they look to extend their 10-point lead at the top of the Serie A table.

Lautaro Martinez in action against Bodo/Glimt. (Getty Images)

Should Inter Milan opt for a more cautious approach to avoid any risk of a setback, the Argentine striker could instead make his return against Atalanta on March 15. Consequently, if the recovery plan designed by the Nerazzurri proceeds as expected, Martinez will join the Argentina national team camp in Doha in peak physical condition and with sufficient match rhythm.

Argentina face growing injury list ahead of 2026 Finalissima

The latest reports bring much-needed relief to Lionel Scaloni and his coaching staff, as Argentina continue to manage several high-profile injuries with less than a month remaining before the Finalissima. As of now, Juan Foyth is the only player officially ruled out; the defender will miss the clash against Spain and the entirety of the 2026 World Cup after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon.

While Foyth is the only confirmed absence, the coaching staff are closely monitoring the progress of several other sidelined stars. Giovani Lo Celso is currently dealing with a moderate proximal myotendinous injury to his right thigh, while Nicolas Gonzalez remains in recovery following a muscle tear.

The defensive and midfield units are also under observation. Nicolas Tagliafico has been nursing an ankle sprain since January and has yet to receive a confirmed return date. Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes is recovering from a right ankle sprain, though he is expected to return to the pitch as early as next week. Argentina will be hoping for a clean bill of health as they finalize their roster for the trip to Qatar.

