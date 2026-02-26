Brady Tkachuk strongly denies taking shot against Canada during gold medal celebrations with Team USA

Brady Tkachuk has had enough of the loud buzz on social media. With a straightforward comment, the Ottawa Senators’ captain set the record straight regarding an alleged remark about Canada during the postgame celebrations with Team USA.

Tkachuk’s statement comes shortly after a loud outcry erupted around the NHL. Among the various issues that raised fans’ eyebrows was a player saying, “Close the northern border,” during Team USA’s postgame phone call with President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been seeing stuff that people think it’s me. But if you watch the video, it’s not my voice and something that I never say,” Tkachuk said, via ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “I don’t know how that took a storm on its own when I give everything I have here. It’s crazy when things go on social media, how fast they go. I would never say anything like that.”

Tkachuk denies making such a statement

Many believe the wrongdoing should be named, but not the wrongdoer. In this case, however, that line of thinking carried little weight, as fans were eager to know who was behind the comment. That is when social media did the rest, and misinformation spread, with many users blaming Tkachuk for the candid four-word message that sent shockwaves across the continent.

Now, Tkachuk has decided to nip the issue in the bud and deny the claims, as he returns to Canada to captain the nation’s capital NHL organization, the Senators.

While the 2025–26 NHL season has resumed after the Olympic break, many fans are still processing everything that followed Team USA’s crowning in Italy. On that note, there has been no shortage of drama—something Tkachuk would like to put to rest. The Senators’ campaign has been dramatic enough, and his patience has run thin. That much became clear as he addressed the controversy surrounding Team USA’s celebrations.