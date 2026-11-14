Matvei Michkov reportedly won’t leave Flyers amid potential trade rumors

There has been plenty of talk in recent days surrounding Matvei Michkov‘s situation and what the future holds for him with the Philadelphia Flyers. Tensions within the locker room, denied rumors of a potential departure, and a recent report from Pierre LeBrun suggesting that the franchise has no interest in parting ways with the young star, at least in the short term, despite receiving trade inquiries from other teams.

“I really don’t think the Flyers want to trade Matvei Michkov, at least not right now. What they’re hoping is that the story that dominated headlines this week quiets down and the young star keeps playing as well as he has for them,” LeBrun said via The Athletic.

“But one wouldn’t be surprised to learn that between Kevin Weekes’ post on X Tuesday that started all this and despite the player’s agent telling the Flyers his client hasn’t asked for a trade, some teams reached out to Flyers GM Daniel Briere regarding Michkov. How could teams not be tempted to call the Flyers given all the noise? So, some teams did.”

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Although the Flyers moved quickly to put out the fire and reaffirmed that Michkov is a central piece of their rebuild, the Philadelphia hockey community remains closely monitoring his relationship with Rick Tocchet’s coaching staff and future contract extension negotiations before he becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Head coach Rick Tocchet of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tensions rise in the bench

Things got pretty tense on the Flyers’ bench earlier this week—though the viral flare-up was actually between Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler. During Monday night’s 3-1 win over the Canucks in Vancouver, cameras caught the two having a heated, 40-second shouting match where Michkov got animated enough to slam a water bottle before teammates stepped in to separate them.

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The clip immediately set off trade rumors and forced GM Danny Briere and head coach Rick Tocchet into damage-control mode, though everyone involved—including Michkov and Seeler—quickly brushed it off as nothing more than two competitive guys letting emotions boil over in the heat of the game.

Here’s a wide angle of the Matvei Michkov and Nick Seeler heated exchange. #Flyers https://t.co/wlUPHiIa94 — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) November 10, 2026

Michkov’s numbers this season

Despite all the off-ice noise and limited ice time, Matvei Michkov has been a bright spot for the Flyers’ offense early in the 2026-27 NHL season. Through 21 games, the 21-year-old winger has racked up 10 goals and 5 assists for 15 points—already halfway to matching last year’s goal total.

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He’s been clinical with his chances, shooting at an eye-popping 34.5% clip on just 29 shots, and has been especially lethal on the man advantage with half of his goals (5) and 7 of his 15 points coming on the power play while averaging just over 16 minutes a night.

Key takeaways