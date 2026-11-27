Columbus and Inter Miami meet again in Round 1 of the 2026 MLS playoffs, a quick rematch after their last regular-season meeting, and both sides know what is on the line in a knockout format where one bad night ends the run. The predicted lineups suggest a physical, tightly matched game between two teams that have already shown they can hurt each other.

Columbus set up in a 4-4-2 with Patrick Schulte in goal behind a back four of Mohamed Farsi, Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki and Malte Amundsen. The midfield four of Anass Zaroury, Dylan Chambost, Taha Habroune and Santiago Rodríguez gives them width and passing options, while Gonzalo Tapia and Brais Méndez lead the attack. There are no listed absences, so the predicted XI reflects a full-strength group looking to build on their recent scoring form.

Columbus’s predicted lineup (4-4-2): Patrick Schulte; Mohamed Farsi, Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen; Anass Zaroury, Dylan Chambost, Taha Habroune, Santiago Rodríguez; Gonzalo Tapia, Brais Méndez.

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Inter Miami line up in a 4-3-3, with Dayne St. Clair in net and a back four of Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael and Facundo Mura. Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright and Telasco Segovia form the midfield three behind a front line of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Germán Berterame. With no absences listed, the team can call on their full attacking strength as they look to bounce back from their last outing against this same opponent.

Inter Miami’s predicted lineup (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Facundo Mura; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Germán Berterame.

How does Columbus arrive for the game vs Inter Miami?

Columbus come into this one on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Inter Miami 3-0 on November 21, then edged Chicago Fire 4-3 on November 7, and before that handled DC 3-0 on October 31. That stretch shows a team scoring freely and defending well enough to close games out. A win here would extend that momentum into the next round of the playoffs.

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How does Inter Miami arrive for the game vs Columbus?

Inter Miami arrive in worse form, having lost 0-3 to Columbus on November 21 and drawn 3-3 with Charlotte FC on November 7, though they did beat New England 2-1 on November 2. The three-game stretch shows a team capable of scoring in bunches but also prone to defensive lapses. This postseason meeting gives them a chance to reverse the result from their last meeting with Columbus.