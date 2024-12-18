Connor Bedard, the young phenom of the Chicago Blackhawks, has turned his talent into a success machine since bursting onto the NHL scene. At just 19 years old, the Canadian has proven that his skills on the ice know no bounds.

Selected as the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, he quickly made a name for himself as one of the league’s most promising players, praised for his ability to make an impact at any moment of the game.

But beyond his athletic achievements and with only a couple of years in the public eye, he has already begun securing major sponsorship deals with brands, further increasing his net worth. Check out all about his fortune…

What is Connor Bedard’s net worth?

Connor Bedard, the talent and prodigy of the Chicago Blackhawks, has been accumulating a substantial fortune in recent times, and by December 2024, he boasts a net worth of $5 million, according to Sportskeeda and The Sun US.

Connor Bedard CAN 98 in the preliminary round match DENMARK – CANADA of the IIHF Ice hockey on May 12, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ActionPictures)

His three-year contract with the Blackhawks, valued at approximately $13.35 million, includes a base salary of $950,000 per year, along with a signing bonus and a series of performance incentives.

These performance bonuses, which can add up to $3.5 million annually, are tied to achievements such as being selected for the All-Star Game or finishing as one of the league’s top scorers.

In addition to his salary, he has already begun to grow his fortune through endorsement deals. As one of the brightest young talents in the league, these commercial agreements are expected to keep expanding.

With his meteoric rise in both the sports and business worlds, Bedard is on track for a long and successful career, which will undoubtedly add even more to his impressive net worth in the years to come.

Connor Bedard’s endorsements

Connor Bedard solidified his connection with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce through a major partnership announced in 2023, becoming an ambassador and spokesperson for the bank, marking a new phase.

Team Canada with captain Connor Bedard, CAN U18 Nr. 16 sad after the match FINLAND – CANADA 6-5, Eishockey WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS quarter final. (Source: IMAGO / ActionPictures)

Although his relationship with CIBC is not new, as he has been a client of the bank for several years, this agreement allows Bedard to focus on his professional ambitions while receiving CIBC’s support for his off-ice projects.

As part of this collaboration, he will participate in initiatives that emphasize the importance of community engagement and the pursuit of goals, aligning with the well-known brand’s values, as PR Newswire reported.

One of the most notable initiatives is CIBC Miracle Day, a philanthropic event that has raised nearly $300 million globally for children’s charities. Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Bedard said:

“My family has been clients for a long time. They are the first and only bank I’ve used since growing up in Vancouver. I’m excited to take this next step as an ambassador for the bank that’s been there for me throughout my journey so far, both on and off the ice“.