NHL News: Connor Bedard teammate in Chicago sends strong message to fans amid disastrous season

The Chicago Blackhawks have been the worst team in the NHL, by a landslide this season. Stuck in last place in the standings, there isn’t much to look forward to for fans in Windy City this year. Aside from star Connor Bedard, and some exciting young prospects, the Hawks offer a lackluster product on ice, and a leader in the locker room has made a bold admission about their shortcomings.

Interim coach Anders Sorensen was appointed following Luke Richardson’s firing in December. The new coach brought an offensive-minded philosophy to the Blackhawks, but it hasn’t paid off one bit on the ice.

Chicago is constantly blown out of the water by opponents, leaving Bedard and his teammates looking lifeless on the rink. The Hawks cannot figure it out, and keep stacking losses in embarassing fashion. It isn’t the end of the world, though. As Chicago is going through a reconstruction and a high pick in the draft could come in handy, however GM Kyle Davidson stated the organization is far from content, and veteran Nick Foligno made something clear to the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m sure it’s frustrating for the fanbase, because whatever they feel it’s a thousand times worse for us,” Nick Foligno stated, via CHGO Blackhawks. “We’re the ones going out there, we want to put up a strong product on the ice and it’s not gonna be this perfect climb. It’s gonna have these peaks and valleys, and right now we’re obviously in a little bit of a valley.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on prior to a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

“I think the greatest picture is you gotta hold onto hope… It takes time, it takes work, it takes a lot of effort and discipline and that’s what we’re lacking.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Blackhawks member issues stern warning to interim coach Anders Sorensen

Strong leadership

Foligno is a very vocal leader in the locker room in Chicago, and thanks to his experience has been named captain. The Blackhawks combine very young players with veterans, as most teams through rebuilds do, but haven’t witnessed much success from this mix.

Advertisement

However, Foligno has stepped up, issuing strong statements about the team. Now in his eighteenth year in the NHL, he doesn’t shy away from facing tough challenges and delivering harsh truths.

Rumored next coach

According to reports, the Blackhawks could be actively seeking Team USA coach David Carle who is coming off a repeat at the World Juniors, after the Americans defeated Finland 4-3 in overtime to secure the gold medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 14: Nick Foligno #17 of the Chicago Blackhawks reacts before a face off against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center on December 14, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Anders Sorensen knows his job security is hanging on by a thread heading into next season, and unless the Blackhawks make a miraculous comeback, he will be headed for the exit in Illinois. Though Carle is a promising successor, many believe the Hawks are looking for an experienced coach, as Carle is 35-years-old and hasn’t coached in the NHL.