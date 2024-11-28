NHL News: Charlie Lindgren makes bold admission on key mistake in Capitals' victory over Lightning

Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren made a costly mistake in a recent NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but he managed to overcome the situation and lead his team to a thrilling 5-4 victory.

Lindgren’s error, which involved accidentally sending the puck into his own net, put the Washington Capitals at a disadvantage. However, the team fought back, thanks to goals from John Carlson and Tom Wilson.

“You’ve obviously got two choices in that moment: You can either go in your shell or you can go and battle,” Lindgren said, via ESPN. “It wasn’t fun in the moment, but the guys rallied around me and found a way to get a big win.”

Lindgren emphasized the importance of his teammates’ support, which helped him get through the tough moment. “When I made that big mistake, we all pretty much laughed it off,” Lindgren said. “Even me, I threw that puck out of the rink and kind of chuckled to myself. It was obviously the worst mistake I’ve probably ever made in my life in terms of on-ice mistakes. I don’t know what I was thinking… The guys picked me up, and I’ve got a lot of respect for those guys.”

A Surprising Start for the Capitals

The Capitals have had an impressive start to the season, ranking among the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Their win over the Lightning proves their ability to compete with the top teams in the league.

With a series of important games ahead, the Capitals will look to maintain their strong momentum and solidify their position as a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

What’s Next for the Capitals?

The Capitals have a busy schedule ahead, with crucial matchups against the New York Islanders on Friday and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. They’ll also face the San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs next week.

