Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Maple Leafs provide crucial injury update on Auston Matthews' recovery

Auston Matthews is a key player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and while his absence has been noticeable, his return to the NHL is drawing closer.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Seattle Kraken during the Third period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 31, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
© Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Seattle Kraken during the Third period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 31, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

By Alexander Rosquez

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is getting closer to returning to NHL action. Despite participating in a full practice on Tuesday, the star center will miss at least one more game, the team confirmed.

Auston Matthews has been dealing with an upper-body injury since early November. Despite undergoing various treatments and consulting specialists, his recovery requires patience. Toronto’s medical staff is working closely with Matthews to determine the best time for his return. The priority is ensuring a full recovery and avoiding re-injury.

“He had a really good practice [Tuesday], but he’s been off for a while,” said Toronto coach Craig Berube after the morning skate on Wednesday. “Getting into a full practice was important. But both he and I, along with the organization, feel he needs a little more time to be fully ready.”

Advertisement

It’s not about healing… it’s stamina, getting up to speed, and making sure he’s ready. We want to make sure he’s comfortable and ready to go.” Berube said according to George Richards.

Advertisement
Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken skates against Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the First period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 31, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken skates against Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the First period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 31, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Impact of Matthews’ Absence

Despite Matthews’ absence, the Maple Leafs have shown resilience as a team. However, his return will undoubtedly be a huge boost. His ability to score and create plays is crucial to the team’s success.

Advertisement
NHL News: Coach Craig Berube makes something clear about Auston Matthews&#039; return

see also

NHL News: Coach Craig Berube makes something clear about Auston Matthews' return

Maple Leafs Fans Await Matthews’ Return

Fans are eagerly anticipating Matthews’ return. His presence in the lineup not only strengthens the team’s offense but also elevates the play of his teammates.

“I felt pretty good, so we’ll just take it step by step,” Matthews said after practice. “I don’t know, we’ll see. I’ll talk more with the training staff. Individual skates are much different than a team practice, so having my first full practice with the team felt really good.”

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

MLB News: World Series champions Dodgers make blockbuster trade to help Shohei Ohtani
MLB

MLB News: World Series champions Dodgers make blockbuster trade to help Shohei Ohtani

Jaguars fans receive encouraging news about Trevor Lawrence's recovery, according to Doug Pederson
NFL

Jaguars fans receive encouraging news about Trevor Lawrence's recovery, according to Doug Pederson

NHL News: Penguins star Kris Letang's admission on frustrating season with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin
NHL

NHL News: Penguins star Kris Letang's admission on frustrating season with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin

NBA News: Former Cleveland teammate criticizes LeBron James' performance in Lakers' loss to Suns
NBA

NBA News: Former Cleveland teammate criticizes LeBron James' performance in Lakers' loss to Suns

Better Collective Logo