NHL News: Maple Leafs provide crucial injury update on Auston Matthews' recovery

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is getting closer to returning to NHL action. Despite participating in a full practice on Tuesday, the star center will miss at least one more game, the team confirmed.

Auston Matthews has been dealing with an upper-body injury since early November. Despite undergoing various treatments and consulting specialists, his recovery requires patience. Toronto’s medical staff is working closely with Matthews to determine the best time for his return. The priority is ensuring a full recovery and avoiding re-injury.

“He had a really good practice [Tuesday], but he’s been off for a while,” said Toronto coach Craig Berube after the morning skate on Wednesday. “Getting into a full practice was important. But both he and I, along with the organization, feel he needs a little more time to be fully ready.”

“It’s not about healing… it’s stamina, getting up to speed, and making sure he’s ready. We want to make sure he’s comfortable and ready to go.” Berube said according to George Richards.

Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken skates against Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the First period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 31, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Impact of Matthews’ Absence

Despite Matthews’ absence, the Maple Leafs have shown resilience as a team. However, his return will undoubtedly be a huge boost. His ability to score and create plays is crucial to the team’s success.

Maple Leafs Fans Await Matthews’ Return

Fans are eagerly anticipating Matthews’ return. His presence in the lineup not only strengthens the team’s offense but also elevates the play of his teammates.

“I felt pretty good, so we’ll just take it step by step,” Matthews said after practice. “I don’t know, we’ll see. I’ll talk more with the training staff. Individual skates are much different than a team practice, so having my first full practice with the team felt really good.”

