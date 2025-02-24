NHL News: Canucks star Elias Pettersson drops candid 8-word comment amid lackluster season

The 2024-25 NHL season has been a rollercoaster for the Vancouver Canucks, and the biggest drop may still lie ahead for the organization in British Columbia. The Canucks need their star players to step up consistently, and many point to Elias Pettersson’s lackluster year as a major factor in the team’s recent inefficiency. However, the Swedish forward has grown tired of the constant questioning.

Emotions have been high all season long, and calmness is at a premium for Rick Tocchet’s side as they fight for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Western Conference. Pettersson has been under heavy scrutiny all season long, as his reported animosity with former teammate J.T. Miller was one of the hottest topics of discussion in the NHL this campaign.

Ultimately, the Canucks moved on from Miller, who returned to the New York Rangers. While no one in Vancouver will—or can—admit that the feud with Pettersson played a significant role in the trade, the signs seem to be there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Pettersson has yet to find a rhythym since Miller left the locker room, and after the 4 Nations break, as he didn’t meet expectations in the best-on-best tournament either. After a close 2-1 defeat against the Utah Hockey Club, Pettersson (whose last goal was over a month ago on Jan. 22) issued a blunt answer during his media availability.

Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks looks on during the third period of the NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on January 22, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Advertisement

“It’s more annoying dealing with the media,” Canucks forward Elias Pettersson said, when asked whether confidence is a factor when struggling to score by a Sportsnet reporter.

Advertisement

see also NHL teams that have never won a Stanley Cup: Who’s still chasing history?

Tocchet’s wake-up call to Pettersson

The Canucks signed Pettersson to an eight-year contract extension in March 2024, paying the 26-year-old $11.6 million annually through the 2031-32 season. Vancouver would certainly love to get something in return for their money’s worth, but since putting pen to paper, Pettersson has been more linked to off-ice issues than on-ice production.

Advertisement

All the noise around the locker room has undoubtedly been affecting Pettersson’s performance, and Coach Tocchet would like his star player to regain his confidence. Tocchet has noticed Pettersson second-guessing every decision he makes on the ice.

Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks skates the puck during the third period of a game against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center on February 23, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think he’s waiting for something. I don’t know if it’s a lack of confidence in his shot, but as soon as he has room, he’s got to take it and just got to blast it,” Rick Tocchet admitted after the 2-1 loss at Utah, via Sportsnet. “I’d rather him just rip a puck right now. He’s not moving his feet. I thought today, some shifts he was moving his feet and it looked like we had some glimpses. I don’t know if it’s a mental block right now, all year, but he’s got to move his feet.”

Season letdown

Coming off an impressive point production during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Pettersson’s current campaign has been quite disappointing. During the last two seasons, he had registered 102 and 89 points, respectively.

Advertisement

see also NHL overtime and shootout rules explained: How it works in regular season and playoffs

However, Pettersson’s production took a significant hit this year, as he has registered just 35 points (11 G, 24 A) through 51 games. At this scoring pace, the Canucks’ alternate captain is projected to finish the season with 56 points (17 G, 39 A)—far from what Vancouver envisioned when handing him a lucrative contract extension in the spring of 2024.