NHL News: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving shares key update on Auston Matthews' injury

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving provides an update on Auston Matthews' injury, addressing his recovery timeline and return to NHL action.

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving reassured fans that NHL star center Auston Matthews’ injury is not serious, and he is expected to return to action in the coming days.

Matthews, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury, traveled to Germany for medical treatment. While Treliving declined to specify the exact nature of the injury, he emphasized that the trip was planned as part of Matthews’ recovery.

“The trip was more of a general checkup, but also to get some work done on his thing,” Treliving said via NHL.com. “It’s not alarming. We’re hopeful that once this week is over, he’ll be back up skating and ready to return to play after that.”

Treliving highlighted the organization’s careful handling of Matthews’ recovery, addressing any concerns about the need for surgery: “I’m protective of our players. We want to share as much as we can, but anything that may put the player in jeopardy, I’m not going to do that,” he said. “There’s no surgery or anything like that. We’re in a good spot, getting beyond it.”

Jordan Eberle #7 of the Seattle Kraken skates after Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the Second period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

When Will Matthews Return?

Auston Matthews will miss his seventh straight game Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, but Treliving did not rule out his potential return for Sunday’s game against the Utah Hockey Club.

“Maybe, maybe not (against Utah),” Treliving said. “We go to Florida after that, so I feel more comfortable with that timeline. Maybe Sunday, but probably after that on the road.”

Treliving reiterated the team’s cautious approach: “We’ve been calling him day-to-day because that’s what he’s been. We’re using this week to hopefully put this thing behind him.”

Optimism About Recovery

Despite the prolonged absence, Treliving remains optimistic about Matthews’ recovery process. “Sometimes day-to-day takes a little time,” he explained. “He wants to play, but he knows we’re thinking long-term. He’s doing well, doing all his workouts. He’ll be back soon, in the not-too-distant future.”

The Maple Leafs’ Challenge

The Maple Leafs have managed to stay competitive in Matthews’ absence, but his return will be critical as the team aims to solidify its position in the standings.

“Nobody is going to feel sorry for you in the League,” Treliving said. “Injuries are part of the NHL. If you can’t sustain them, you’re probably not going to have a whole lot of success. I like how our guys have rallied and put some points on the board.”