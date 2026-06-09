NY Rangers reportedly settling for a defenseman with No. 5 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

The New York Rangers have reportedly accepted their fate at the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft will be limited to the best available blueliner.

The New York Rangers were handed no shortcuts by the NHL Draft Lottery. Landing the fifth overall pick in 2026, the Broadway Blueshirts knew they’d be at the mercy of the organizations ahead of them on the board. According to reports and mock drafts from around the league, it appears New York will use the No. 5 pick on a defenseman.

According to a report from Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, the top three forwards—Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Caleb Malhotra—will all be gone by the time the Blueshirts are on the clock, leaving them to select the best available defenseman, who would, in turn, be the second-best prospect at the position in the class.

However, that’s entirely subjective. Maybe New York’s preferred choice ends up falling into its lap. For the time being, though, it appears the Rangers have yet to make up their minds about who to take with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Obviously, that decision will depend largely on how draft night unfolds.

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According to Wheeler, if Chase Reid is still available at No. 5, New York will not pass on him. However, Wheeler also mentioned the Rangers may have a soft spot for Keaton Verhoeff and Alberts Šmits. The door is wide open for the Blueshirts, but it seems all roads lead to them bolstering their defensive corps with the fifth overall selection.

Chase Reid at the NHL Draft Top Prospects Media Availability.

New York needs to address its defense

Obviously, the Rangers would much rather hold a higher pick and have the entire board at their disposal. However, being limited to the top blueliners isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Especially considering how badly New York needs help on the blue line.

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While the Rangers risk reliving the K’Andre Miller situation with Braden Schneider, the defensive corps in the Big Apple is under the spotlight. If Schneider does leave (he is an RFA), New York will lose the only defenseman on its roster originally drafted in the first round by the organization.

Even if Schneider is re-signed in Manhattan, the Rangers need more help, and whether it’s Reid, Verhoeff, Šmits, or Carson Carels, the fifth overall pick in 2026 may be the franchise’s best opportunity to get things right on the blue line.

Everything is on the line for Rangers

If the Blueshirts get it wrong, they risk testing the patience of Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov, as well as their top forwards and goaltender Igor Shesterkin. For the time being, Chris Drury is still able to sell his vision for the retool to the players.

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Yet, the 2026 NHL Draft represents New York’s best chance to truly put its money where its mouth is. The locker room will be paying close attention. One rough draft night on June 26 at KeyBank Center, and the Rangers may have to throw their plan out the window.