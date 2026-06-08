NY Rangers left out of Dylan Larkin’s trade list for Red Wings despite strong connections

Dylan Larkin reportedly submitted a three-team trade list to the Detroit Red Wings, but the New York Rangers were not included.

The New York Rangers always knew they’d be in for a steep climb to trade for Dylan Larkin. Still, they may have underestimated just how difficult it would be. The Detroit Red Wings‘ reported trade wish list should paint a clear picture for the Broadway Blueshirts and every interested party in the NHL of where Larkin stands.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Larkin would be willing to waive his no-movement clause (NMC) for a trade to the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, or Vegas Golden Knights. Although the Red Wings will stand firm on their asking price for Larkin, the captain ultimately holds all the leverage. If Detroit won’t deal him to one of those three destinations, it can only sit him. Doing so causes more harm than good, though.

As for the Rangers, the reported trade list completely rains down on their parade. New York could have been a dark horse to trade for Larkin—they still can, but it seems highly unlikely. Larkin is asking out of Motor City because he wants to win and a move to Broadway would put those aspirations on hold for a while.

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New York general manager Chris Drury and head coach Mike Sullivan, who were around Larkin on Team USA, would’ve hoped their national team connections could come in handy. Unfortunately, if they want to acquire Larkin, they won’t be able to cut any corners. And even that may not be enough.

Chris Drury of the New York Rangers at NHL Draft.

Larkin favors Team USA connections

The fact that Larkin’s trade list features three organizations filled with Team USA teammates and executives only makes it a tougher pill to swallow for the Rangers. After all, those connections do play a role, just not to New York’s advantage. The overall struggles and concerns in Manhattan are too significant for Larkin to dismiss.

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Moreover, leaving the Red Wings, who missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs by fewer than 10 points, for the Rangers, who finished last in the East, wouldn’t exactly be considered an upgrade for the Winged Wheel’s hometown captain. If Larkin is to leave the Wolverine State for the first time in his hockey career and life, he would surely want to go somewhere he won’t regret.

Team USA connections in Minnesota

As soon as Larkin’s trade request went public, the Wild emerged as the obvious frontrunners. Bill Guerin (Team USA’s GM during the 2026 Olympics) was expected to be all over it, and it’s clear he’s done just that.

Plus, Minnesota’s lineup features Larkin’s fellow American teammates Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, and Matt Boldy. Combine that with the fact that the Wild are the most top-six center-needy organization in the NHL and that it’s the main obstacle preventing them from becoming a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, and the puzzle is complete.

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Why Florida makes sense for Larkin

As for the Panthers, the fact they’ve been to three of the last four Stanley Cup Finals and have won back-to-back Stanley Cups should be enough to explain why any player would want to join the powerhouse in the beautiful, income tax-free Sunshine State.

From Larkin’s perspective, joining Bill Zito (Team USA assistant GM), Matthew Tkachuk, and a state-of-the-art roster built to win is just the cherry on top. Florida doesn’t really need another top center, but it seldom helps itself from going after NHL stars.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center.

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When in doubt, there’s always Vegas

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights continue to be the go-to franchise for players in search of fresh starts and immediate playoff success. The organization’s way of doing business leaves room for criticism, but the results speak for themselves.

Watching Mitch Marner become a Conn Smythe Trophy favorite less than a year after leaving another Original Six market might be enough to convince Larkin that Sin City is perfect for him. Plus, he’d get the chance to join Team USA friends Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin.

Eichel is another example of how leaving the team that drafted you and heading to the Entertainment Capital of the World can do wonders for a player’s career. They say the house always wins in Las Vegas, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for those that get to call T-Mobile Arena home.

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Larkin is sending Detroit a message

Larkin’s trade list is very narrow. He sends a clear message to the Red Wings that way. Detroit may ask him to expand his list a bit to gain more room to maneuver and negotiate.

Larkin may indeed add a few more options, but the odds of the Rangers even making that director’s cut remain low. Still, if there’s one thing the Big Apple teaches its residents, it’s to shoot for the stars, and one has just become available in the 313.