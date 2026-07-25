Patrick Kane issues warning after leaving Red Wings to sign with Blackhawks

Patrick Kane's return to Chicago is about much more than nostalgia. A huge moment for the Blackhawks.

Patrick Kane is officially back where his legendary NHL career began. After spending the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, the veteran forward has returned to the Chicago Blackhawks, the franchise that selected him with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

The reunion immediately became one of the biggest stories of the NHL offseason. Kane built his Hall of Fame résumé in Chicago, winning three Stanley Cups, a Hart Trophy, a Conn Smythe Trophy, and establishing himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history before leaving in 2023.

Now, at 37 years old, Kane has made it clear that this isn’t simply a farewell tour. He returned to Chicago with one objective in mind: helping the Blackhawks become contenders again.

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Patrick Kane sends clear message after returning to Chicago Blackhawks

Speaking after his signing became official, Patrick Kane explained exactly why he chose to return to the Blackhawks. A clear warning to the entire NHL that the goal is to chase the Stanley Cup.

“What a time! To say I get to be a Blackhawk again is an amazing feeling. I chose to come back because of the talent here and to be a part of helping this iconic franchise get back to the next level. And also try to help the team win.”

The comments quickly resonated with Blackhawks fans, many of whom view Kane’s return as a symbolic step toward restoring the franchise’s winning culture.

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How much money will Patrick Kane earn with Blackhawks?

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago on a two-year contract worth $8 million per season, a deal that could represent the final chapter of his remarkable NHL career.

“The love, passion and energy I’ve felt from the fans have been unparalleled, even when I was not wearing the Blackhawks sweater. There’s nothing like the city of Chicago and home games in the UC. I cannot wait to pull the home red jersey on, hear that anthem, and play in front of you again. Let’s go!”