Patrick Kane reportedly after long stay amid rumors of Blackhawks reunion

A report suggests the only thing standing in the way of Patrick Kane's return to the Chicago Blackhawks is the certainty that he will be able to play out the rest of his NHL career there.

Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. And only Chicagoans know just how much smoke there has been in the air in the Windy City as of late. When it comes to Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks, all signs are pointing in the right direction, but the most important thing is missing: Showtime’s signature.

According to a report, Kane is genuinely interested in returning to Chicago. However, if he is to go down that emotional path, he wants it to be worth his while. And while that would often mean being paid a king’s ransom, in this case it could have more to do with the length of the contract. If Kane heads back to Chicago, he may want it to be where he ends his NHL career—and that doesn’t necessarily mean he will hang up the skates after the 2026-27 campaign.

“The issue for Kane, if he comes back to Chicago, is he may not want to leave again, but still want to play a couple of more seasons,” Al Cimaglia, former Blackhawks contributor, stated on his X account.

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Kane is tired of being on the move

Although he’s spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Kane couldn’t really call Motor City home as he was only signed to one-year deals. Every summer Kane spent in Detroit, he didn’t really know if he’d be back in the fall. The 37-year-old may want to do things differently now. And Chicago may be the place most willing to fulfill his desire.

Patrick Kane during a return to United Center.

Although the Blackhawks have expressed their future-focused vision time and again, they have had a change of heart, especially after Connor Bedard suffered an offseason injury. Perhaps, having an old fan favorite back isn’t the worst thing in the world, even if it means going back on their word.

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Kyle Davidson’s statement

Amid the loud buzz surrounding Kane’s potential return to the City of Big Shoulders, general manager Kyle Davidson didn’t ignore the speculation and addressed it head-on with a sincere message.

“[Kane] has earned the right to take his time and make a decision. We’ll await his decision, but he knows our door is always open,” Davidson said in dialogue with TSN OverDrive. “He’s a Blackhawk at heart for life, even if he’s not wearing our jersey. We’ve got a great deal of reverence, respect, and love for Kane.”

Davidson’s latest comments are quite different from what he said back in 2024. Hindsight is 20/20, but even Davidson may be surprised as to how much his mind has changed in two years.

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“[Kane] did have a really good year. I think we’re all really happy to see that. [But] we made some really tough decisions on some longstanding players. I don’t foresee us going back on that,” Davidson had said to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times at the 2024 NHL Combine.

Kane’s options

For the time being, reports indicate Kane is down to two choices: the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres. Both cities mean a lot to “Showtime,” with the Second City being where he started his NHL journey and won three Stanley Cups, while the City of Good Neighbors is where the Western New Yorker was born.

The Sabres give Kane a better chance at chasing another Cup, but they may not be able to commit to a longer term the way the Hawks might. Either way, and whichever organization Kane signs with, it won’t be an easy decision for the 37-year-old, who will turn 38 on Nov. 19.