Inter Miami provide update on German Berterame after scary head collision vs CF Montreal

After a scary exit during Inter Miami's win over CF Montreal, the club has sent out an official statement on German Berterame's health.

German Berterame raised alarms all across the MLS after exiting Inter Miami‘s game against CF Montreal in an ambulance. Hours after the striker’s scary head injury, the club released an official statement disclosing the Mexican’s situation.

“Berterame is doing well,” Inter Miami’s statement read. “He was discharged from the hospital today and is returning home after spending the night under observation at Montreal General Hospital.

“He sustained injuries to his left shoulder and nose as a result of the hard blow he suffered during the match. He will begin the corresponding recovery process in the coming days under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff. His progress will determine the timeline for his return to physical activity.“

Advertisement

What happened to Berterame?

Challenging for a high ball near the 70th minute of the game, Berterame was hit from behind by CF Montreal defender Efrain Morales, whose header attempt caught the striker in the shoulder and the back of the head. Berterame landed headfirst on the pitch, which explains the nose injury, and appeared to lose consciousness.

Luis Suarez dedicated his game-winning goal to Berterame.

Inter Miami’s medical staff came rushing onto the field as players from both sides reacted and helped the striker while the medics attended to him. Berterame had to be stretchered into an ambulance and was taken immediately to the nearest hospital to Montreal’s home stadium.

Advertisement

According to the club’s latest statement, Berterame is doing well and is out of danger. Still, the scary scenes in Quebec’s metropolis, combined with the fact that it was a head injury, mean the Herons must be patient and take every precaution before Berterame returns to action.

When does Inter Miami play next?

Inter Miami’s next game will be against Columbus Crew on August 1. The Herons will return home, hosting the visitors from Ohio at Nu Stadium. Inter Miami has won six games in a row, going back to May, and will look to make it seven straight against Columbus.