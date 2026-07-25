Patrick Kane takes apparent shot at Red Wings while explaining Blackhawks return

Patrick Kane raised eyebrows during his Chicago Blackhawks introduction after making a comment that many viewed as a subtle shot at his former team, the Detroit Red Wings.

Patrick Kane is back with the Chicago Blackhawks, but one comment during his introductory press conference quickly drew attention beyond his return to the franchise where he won three Stanley Cups. While explaining why he chose to come back, the veteran forward appeared to take a subtle shot at his former team, the Detroit Red Wings.

Speaking to reporters after signing his two-year contract with Chicago, Kane said his decision was driven by the opportunity to join a team he believes is moving in the right direction. “Most importantly, it was about coming to a team where I think I can fit in well. A team that’s on the rise… and trying to make the playoffs,” Kane said.

The remark quickly generated discussion because Kane spent the previous three seasons in Detroit, where he recorded 57 points in 67 games during the 2025-26 campaign before returning to Chicago in free agency, as Alex DeBrincat shared a heartfelt farewell to him.

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Why did Kane’s comment stand out?

Kane’s description of the Blackhawks as “a team that’s on the rise“ raised eyebrows given how the two Original Six franchises finished last season. Detroit ended the 2025-26 campaign with a 41-31-10 record and 92 points under head coach Todd McLellan.

Patrick Kane #88 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates with fans. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Chicago finished 29-39-14 with 72 points as it missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again. Despite that gap, Kane expressed confidence in the direction of the Blackhawks under general manager Kyle Davidson and new head coach Jeff Blashill.

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What can Kane bring back to Chicago?

Although Chicago remains in the middle of its rebuilding process, Kane is expected to provide both offensive production and veteran leadership for one of the NHL‘s youngest rosters.

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The 37-year-old remains one of the league’s most accomplished American-born players and believes he can still make an impact rather than simply returning for a farewell tour. Kane emphasized that his objective is to help the Blackhawks compete for a playoff spot while mentoring emerging stars such as Connor Bedard.