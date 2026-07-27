Steph Curry could earn 17x more than LeBron James on his next deal

Stephen Curry could sign an extension that would blow LeBron James’ new salary with the Philadelphia 76ers out of the water, we’re talking more than 17 times what the former Laker will make after taking some heat from critics like Charles Barkley.

According to a report from Evan Sidery, Curry is eligible for a two-year, $136.7 million extension with the Warriors. That would dwarf James’ two-year deal with the 76ers, where he had to take a massive pay cut.

While James will make just under $4 million a year, Curry would average $68.35 million annually if he signs the deal with Golden State. That would easily keep him among the highest-paid players in the NBA. In fact, it’s even more than James made with the Lakers, a move Derek Fisher recently defended, shutting down claims that LeBron was just “ring-chasing.”

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Who has higher career earnings between Curry and James?

James takes the crown here thanks to two decades of dominance and massive off-court deals. Even though Curry currently makes more money per season than anyone else in the NBA, LeBron’s 20-plus years in the league have pushed his total combined earnings well past the $1.2 billion mark, officially making him a billionaire.

James and Curry (Getty Images)

Curry isn’t hurting by any means, having pulled in roughly $500 million throughout his career between salary and endorsements. But because LeBron got a six-year head start and built an absolute empire of business equity and shoe deals, his lifetime total stays well out of reach.

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Curry’s Warriors extension isn’t a done deal yet

However, Curry locking in that extension with Golden State isn’t guaranteed. As Sidery noted on X, “If Curry doesn’t immediately sign, this could be a tactic to place pressure on Golden State building a more competitive roster around him.” So, we’ll have to wait and see if Curry takes the money to officially out-earn James for the 2026-27 season.