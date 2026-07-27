NY Islanders show Patrik Laine interest under strict conditions after Canadiens stint

Although interested, the New York Islanders have their doubts about signing Patrik Laine after his adversity-filled time with the Montreal Canadiens.

Patrik Laine has made it clear he wants to play in the NHL during the 2026-27 season. However, he’ll have to prove himself after being away from the ice for far too long. With his contract with the Montreal Canadiens having expired, Laine is on the lookout for a fresh start. The New York Islanders may be intrigued, but they have little to no interest in overcommitting.

According to a report around the NHL, the Islanders have reached out to Laine and his camp. However, Laine’s next contract—if he even gets one—will look nothing like his previous deal, which was a topic of conversation in its own right. In fact, the Isles may be willing to offer Laine nothing more than minimum interest—and as a result—compensation.

“From what I’ve been told, the Islanders did have conversations with Patrik Laine’s camp when free agency opened. I don’t believe the Islanders were willing, or are willing, to offer Laine anything more than a tryout,” Stefen Rosner stated on The Elmonters podcast.

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Much has changed for Laine

Back in July 2022, Laine put pen to paper on a four-year, $34.8 million contract in the NHL. Under that deal, he was set to earn an average of $8.7 million per season over four years. However, nothing went right for the Finnish sniper. From the moment he signed the extension in Columbus, Laine appeared in just 130 of a possible 328 games.

Patrik Laine at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Not only that, but Laine was traded to Montreal in 2024. He showed flashes of his goal-scoring ability by scoring 20 goals in 52 games in Quebec’s Metropolis, but that was about it.

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Last season, Laine underwent core muscle surgery. He was limited to just five games all season and wasn’t in consideration for a spot on the active roster during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Laine hasn’t played an NHL game since Oct. 16, 2025. Over his last 20 games across the past two seasons, he has recorded just six points.

Things aren’t looking great for Laine

All in all, the concerns surrounding Laine are numerous, and the guarantees simply aren’t there. As a result, any team interested in him will exercise extra caution and will likely prefer signing him to a professional tryout (PTO) rather than committing guaranteed money.

Whether Laine signs with a team or goes out of business in the NHL could come down to whether he looks anything close to the winger who once scored 44 goals in a season—or at least to the 20-goal scorer he was two seasons ago. Some believe Laine’s time in the league has come to an end. The truth is, he’ll have to earn his way back, even if that’s something a former second overall pick probably never expected to face.

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It may be hard for Laine to accept, but that’s the direction things appear to be heading. From signing a contract with an $8.7 million cap hit to having to try out for a roster spot. Life comes at you fast in the NHL, and Laine’s journey is another example of it.