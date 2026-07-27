DeMar DeRozan draws interest from Nuggets and Cavaliers alongside Heat

NBA free agent DeMar DeRozan, who has been linked with the Miami Heat, is reportedly on the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers' radar as well.

NBA offseason rumors are in full swing, with several major storylines and marquee names shaping the market—from Jonathan Kuminga drawing interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers to Klay Thompson being linked to the Miami Heat. Joining that mix is free agent DeMar DeRozan, who has generated interest not only from Miami, but also from the Denver Nuggets and Cavaliers.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Heat, Nuggets, and Cavs are among the teams eyeing DeRozan’s services. “I’m told Miami, Denver and Cleveland are among the teams interested in DeMar DeRozan,” Charania reported during a Monday appearance on NBA Today.

DeRozan became a free agent after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings on July 6. The 36-year-old started 77 games for Sacramento last season, averaging 18.4 points and 4.1 assists to go along with 2.9 rebounds per game. He shot 49.7 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from three-point territory.

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DeRozan’s outlook

Despite finishing with a mere 22-60 record with the Kings—who owned a better net rating with DeRozan off the floor compared to having him on the court—the veteran scorer remains an intriguing option. While the six-time All-Star’s days as one of the top scorers on a playoff contender are likely in the rearview mirror, he could contribute as a complementary offensive option moving forward.

DeMar DeRozan during a Sacramento Kings game.

Cleveland is searching for more scoring from its wings after coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. The Cavs are looking to add to their core of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, which is where their interest in Kuminga also fits in.

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The fit for the Heat and Nuggets

Miami has been busy this offseason, acquiring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks on June 22. As the Heat look to climb up the Eastern Conference standings led by Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, the team could bring in an experienced veteran such as DeRozan.

On the other hand, the Nuggets are attempting to bounce back from a first-round playoff loss this year, representing their earliest postseason exit since 2022. While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will continue to lead Denver’s starting lineup, DeRozan might accept a depth role with the team. The Nuggets only ranked No. 20 in the NBA in bench scoring last season, an area the squad must improve at all costs.