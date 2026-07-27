With Dylan Larkin wanting out and Patrick Kane gone, Red Wings almost reunited with Anthony Mantha

Anthony Mantha could have returned to the Detroit Red Wings, a team that no longer has Patrick Kane on its roster and could also lose Dylan Larkin.

The Detroit Red Wings are undergoing a series of roster changes, with Patrick Kane sending goodbye messages after departing for the Chicago Blackhawks. Also, before his exit, Steve Yzerman attempted to bring Anthony Mantha back to the team without success, and now the organization could also see Dylan Larkin leave.

According to reporter Ansar Khan of mlive.com, Yzerman had offered Mantha a one-year contract worth $5 million. The then-Red Wings GM was relieved of his duties days later, causing the potential agreement to fall through.

Mantha, who is coming off a career-high 33 goals and 64 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was believed to have been close to returning to Detroit. However, the team that ultimately secured his services was the New Jersey Devils, signing him to a two-year contract with a $4.75 million average annual value.

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Larkin is reportedly fully convinced about leaving the Red Wings, which could create a major issue for the team’s offense heading into the upcoming season. Will they be able to strengthen the positions left vacant and build a competitive roster?

Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of the Detroit Red Wings.

Mantha’s time in Detroit

Selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Anthony Mantha spent six seasons giving Red Wings fans a bit of everything, flashes of high-end goal-scoring mixed with a fair share of inconsistency. In total, he tallied 95 goals and 99 assists for 194 points in 302 games with Detroit.

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Seeing enough promise, GM Steve Yzerman signed him to a four-year extension on Nov. 3, 2020 ($5.7 million AAV) and then traded him to Washington on April 12, 2021, pulling off a blockbuster deadline move before that big deal barely had time to kick in.

Anthony Mantha #39 of the Detroit Red Wings controls the puck.

What will happen with Dylan Larkin?

The situation surrounding Dylan Larkin and his future with the Red Wings has not changed much. The good news for the team at the moment is that Alex DeBrincat reportedly won’t follow in Larkin’s footsteps, meaning Detroit might retain an important player.

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The Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars are the potential destinations for this player, who has already made it clear that he wants a new chapter in his career.