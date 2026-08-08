Red Wings reportedly have four teams interested in Dylan Larkin trade

The Detroit Red Wings appear to have a growing market for Dylan Larkin after the franchise captain requested a trade to a Stanley Cup contender. While they have not rushed into a deal, several teams have already emerged as potential destinations for the veteran.

The situation is particularly intriguing because the Red Wings are still searching for Steve Yzerman’s permanent replacement as general manager. Shawn Horcoff is currently serving in an interim role, but the organization could wait until September before finalizing the new front-office structure.

That uncertainty has not stopped teams from exploring the possibility of acquiring Larkin. According to Helene St. James, the Red Wings have already been in discussions with four potential suitors, giving Detroit multiple options if they ultimately decide to honor their captain’s trade request.

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Which teams are interested in Dylan Larkin?

St. James reported that the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights have all spoken with Detroit about Larkin. She also identified Dallas as another potential destination. “The Panthers, Wild and Golden Knights. The Wings have had discussions with those three teams, as well as Stars general manager Jim Nill.”

The list is significant because all four teams have legitimate championship ambitions. The Panthers are Stanley Cup contenders, the Wild have reportedly pursued Larkin aggressively, the Golden Knights routinely operate with a win-now mentality, and the Stars have the organizational depth to potentially construct a major trade package.

Red Wings have leverage in Dylan Larkin trade

Detroit’s biggest advantage is that they do not appear willing to move Larkin simply for draft picks and prospects. The Red Wings reportedly want NHL-ready players in return, allowing the franchise to remain competitive rather than immediately entering a rebuild.

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That could make negotiations particularly complicated. Any team acquiring Larkin would need to offer enough immediate talent to convince Detroit’s new leadership that moving the captain is worthwhile.

The Red Wings also have to consider the message a trade would send to young stars such as Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider. Accepting a package centered on future assets could suggest that they are changing direction.

For now, the four-team market gives the Red Wings options, but the biggest question remains when they will be ready to make a decision. With the GM search still unresolved, Larkin’s future could remain one of the NHL’s biggest offseason storylines right up until the start of the 2026-27 season.