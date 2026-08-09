Red Wings reportedly ready to hire new GM amid Dylan Larkin trade request

The Detroit Red Wings appear ready to finally move forward with their search for a new general manager, a development that could have major consequences for Dylan Larkin’s future with the franchise.

Larkin has reportedly a trade to a Stanley Cup contender, but the Red Wings have been unable to fully address the situation while their front office remains in transition. Steve Yzerman is no longer running hockey operations, while Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as the interim general manager.

That could finally change soon. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Red Wings are preparing to begin the initial interview process, potentially setting the stage for one of the most important decisions in the organization’s recent history.

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When will the Red Wings begin their GM search?

Elliotte Friedman believes Detroit’s search could officially get underway next week, giving the franchise a clearer path toward finding Steve Yzerman’s replacement. “I do believe you’re gonna see their initial beginning interview process begin probably next week.”

Several names have already been linked to the position, including Kris Draper and Scott White. Horcoff could also remain in consideration after taking over on an interim basis.

The search has attracted significant attention because whoever gets the job will immediately inherit one of the biggest decisions in the franchise: determining what to do with Larkin.

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New GM could decide Dylan Larkin’s future

The longer the Red Wings go without a permanent general manager, the longer Larkin’s trade situation remains in limbo. Four teams have reportedly expressed serious interest in the Red Wings captain, with the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights among the teams Detroit has discussed Larkin with. Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill has also reportedly been involved in discussions.

Those teams are now essentially waiting for the Red Wings to establish their new hockey leadership before taking the next step. A permanent GM would have the authority to evaluate trade proposals, determine what type of return the Red Wings want and ultimately decide whether moving Larkin is the right direction for the franchise.

Detroit reportedly will ask NHL-ready talent rather than simply draft picks and prospects, meaning the next GM will have a major role in determining whether Larkin remains in Detroit or becomes one of the NHL’s biggest trade acquisitions.

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With the 2026-27 season approaching, the timing is becoming increasingly important. If Friedman is right and the interview process begins next week, the Red Wings could finally be moving toward the decision that will determine both their front-office future and Larkin’s.