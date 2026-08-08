PSG vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for International Friendly Match on August 8, 2026

PSG and Manchester United meet at Nya Ullevi in Gothenburg for an international friendly as both European giants prepare for the 2026-27 season. With competitive action approaching, here is how to watch the preseason clash.

Match Summary Match PSG vs Manchester United Tournament International Friendly Date Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, MUTV

How to watch PSG vs Manchester United in the USA

PSG vs. Manchester United will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network in the United States. For cord-cutters, the game will also be available through Fubo and MUTV.

Can I watch PSG vs Manchester United for free?

Fubo is the legal way to watch the game for free in the United States. The platform currently offers a 7-day free trial for eligible new subscribers, and its official listing for the match specifically shows PSG vs. Manchester United.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

PSG vs Manchester United will not decide a trophy, but the international friendly at Nya Ullevi Stadium carries plenty of importance for both clubs as they enter the final stage of their preparations for the 2026-27 season.

Paris Saint-Germain arrives in Sweden just days before facing Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, making this matchup one of the final opportunities for Luis Enrique’s squad to build chemistry and evaluate players before competitive action begins.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG during the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

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For them, the match represents a chance to maintain momentum after a historic period for the club. The French side is preparing for another demanding campaign after reaching the highest level in European competition, and the friendly against Manchester United gives players valuable minutes.

Manchester United, meanwhile, enters the game as part of a challenging preseason schedule designed to test Michael Carrick’s team against elite European opposition.

The Red Devils have already faced Atletico Madrid during their summer tour and will use the PSG clash to measure their progress, integrate returning international players, and continue developing Carrick’s tactical approach before the Premier League campaign begins.

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What time is the PSG vs Manchester United match?

PSG vs. Manchester United kicks off on Saturday, August 8, at 11:00 AM ET. The international friendly will be played at Nya Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden, with the local kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM.