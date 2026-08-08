Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Monterrey today in 2026 Leagues Cup Matchday 2

Inter Miami want to keep their strong 2026 Leagues Cup start with another good showing, this time against Monterrey. However, devastating news regarding the passing of Lionel Messi’s father are putting some questions into the confirmed lineups for the game.

Of course the main question right now is if Lionel Messi will play today for Inter Miami vs Monterrey. It’s been confirmed that Messi won’t play as he is traveling back to Argentina. Hence, Inter Miami, a team that won its first Leagues Cup match, will have to vary a bit.

As for Monterrey, they lost their first Leagues Cup game against Orlando City so the ‘Rayados‘ are in big need of bouncing back. Historically, Mexican teams haven’t done great in the Leagues Cup, and another defeat here could mean that pattern might be repeating.

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Inter Miami’s predicted lineup vs Monterrey

Guillermo Hoyos is not going to have Messi at his disposal today. Luis Suarez is still suspended and German Berterame is in concussion protocol. Hence, this is the Heron’s confirmed lineup:

Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami

The 4-3-3 is the go-to formation: Rocco Rios Novo; Ian Fray, Facundo Mura, Micael, Noah Allen; Yannick Bright, Casemiro, Rodrigo de Paul; Lovens Delinois, Daniel Pinter, Telasco Segovia.

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Monterrey’s predicted lineup vs Inter Miami

Matias Almeyda is an aggresive manager and will likely put a solid, offensive-minded lineup to face off against Inter Miami. Knowing that a win is imperative, this is the starting XI:

Almeyda is confirmed to use a 3-4-2-1 formation: Luis Cardenas; Victor Guzman, Carlos Salcedo, Daniel Aceves; Luca Orellano, Orbelin Pineda, Oliver Torres, Jesus Corona; Lucas Ocampos, Diego Rossi, Hugo Cuypers.