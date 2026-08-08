Russell Westbrook admits he is at peace as he remains an NBA free agent

Russell Westbrook remains without a team for the 2026-27 NBA season, standing out as one of the most prominent free agents still available. However, despite his age, Westbrook remains calm.

NBA guard Russell Westbrook was asked about his current free agency status during an interview with CNN’s Elex Michaelson regarding the nine-time All-Star’s wide-ranging community service. “I don’t (think about it) honestly,” Westbrook answered.

Michaelson asked if Westbrook wanted to play an 18th NBA season, and he responded: “I love playing basketball, and if it happens, it works and that’s my plan.”

Advertisement

Westbrook’s track record and performance

Westbrook was a star for the Oklahoma City Thunder between 2008 and 2019, earning eight All-NBA selections and winning the NBA MVP award in the 2016-17 season. Since then, he has maintained productive output, even averaging a triple-double with the Washington Wizards in the 2020-21 season—marking the fourth time in his career he achieved that feat.

Russell Westbrook during a Sacramento Kings match.

Over the last four NBA seasons, Westbrook has alternated between starting and coming off the bench. Still, he has maintained a solid level, averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game last season with the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

Potential re-signing rumors

Speaking of which, the Sacramento Kings are “open to a reunion” with Westbrook, per ESPN’s Anthony Slater. However, the Kings “are also understanding that Westbrook might not be as interested in playing a reduced role behind prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr.”

Acuff represents the present and future of the Kings franchise. The 6’2″ guard was selected seventh overall in the 2026 NBA draft after averaging 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game last year.