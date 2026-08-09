Aaron Rodgers thanks for his year alongside Mike Tomlin at Steelers after his failed stint with Jets

Mike Tomlin was Aaron Rodgers’ coach when he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers following his stint with the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers has made the decision to retire as a professional NFL player, a decision he says is irreversible. According to the 42-year-old veteran, it was Mike Tomlin who somehow brought back his love for the sport with the Pittsburgh Steelers, following his unsuccessful stint with the New York Jets.

“I do love it (the game), yeah,” Rodgers said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio with Pat Kirwan. “I’m also 42. I’ve played 22 years. I played three in college. I’ve never had a fall to myself. I want to start a family with my wife, you know? I think you just have to know when it’s time.

“And, you know, there’s been times in the last three offseasons where I felt like maybe it is time. But doors open, and I just tried to listen to the signs. I might have been listening to the wrong signs by going to New York, but it was a good learning experience, you know, and I learned a lot during that process, and I am thankful for that time there.“

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His only year with Tomlin was key to bringing back his joy: “And I’m thankful for last year with Coach Tomlin, because he helped me get that love back, that deep love back for the game.“

Aaron Rodgers #8 and head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Rodgers-Tomlin connection paid off

During their lone 2025 season together in Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin guided the Steelers to a 10-7 regular-season record and an AFC North title. Operating in a run-heavy offense, Rodgers started 16 games, completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions with a 94.8 passer rating.

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However, their campaign came to a disappointing end in the AFC Wild Card round with a 30-6 home blowout loss to the Houston Texans, where a flu-stricken Rodgers was held to just 146 passing yards and an interception.

A bad memory in New York

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the New York Jets was defined by heartbreak and a modest rebound. After arriving via a high-profile trade in 2023, his debut season ended almost immediately when he tore his left Achilles tendon on just his fourth snap of Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Returning fully healthy for the 2024 season, Rodgers played all 17 games, completing 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 90.5 passer rating. Across his 18 total games in New York, he finished with 3,897 passing yards, 28 TDs, and 11 INTs before parting ways with the franchise.

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A new chapter in Steel City

The reunion with Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh has reignited optimism for Aaron Rodgers as he enters what he confirmed will be his final NFL season in 2026. Reuniting with the head coach who guided him to a Super Bowl victory and two MVP awards in Green Bay brings an immediate level of comfort, familiarity, and elite communication to the offense.

Rodgers said: “…then they hired Mike McCarthy, and I was like, ‘Okay, maybe we need a full circle here, me and Mike need a full circle here.”