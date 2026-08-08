Which NFL legends become eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027?

Several players who have left an indelible mark on NFL history could be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

Five legends were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026: Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Craig, and Adam Vinatieri. Now, the question many are asking is: who could be eligible for the Class of 2027?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed on X the legends who could finally receive the prestigious gold jacket next year. “First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027 include Rob Gronkowski, Ben Roethlisberger, Adrian Peterson, Richard Sherman, Cam Newton, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Andrew Whitworth, Alex Mack, Gerald McCoy and Eric Weddle,” he revealed.

By mid-February 2027, the players selected for this prestigious honor will finally be announced during the annual NFL Honors ceremony. Which of these players will ultimately have his bust placed among the greatest in NFL history?

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How are the next Hall of Famers selected?

The selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027 is governed by a 50-person Selection Committee—comprising NFL market media members, at-large delegates, and a Pro Football Writers of America representative—tasked with evaluating eligible nominees who have been retired for at least five full seasons.

Luke Kuechly (R) celebrates with Larry Fitzgerald and Adam Vinatieri during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The multi-stage evaluation reduces a vast initial pool of Modern-Era candidates down to 25 semifinalists, before trimming the list to 15 finalists. These 15 players join up to five non-modern finalists—comprising up to three Seniors candidates (retired 25+ years), one Coach nominee (retired at least one season), and one Contributor nominee—chosen by dedicated subcommittees.

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During Super Bowl week, the full committee convenes to debate the 20 total finalists, requiring each candidate to earn at least 80% approval from voters to secure selection in a final class that ultimately yields between four and eight inductees.

The beginnings of the NFL Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially opened its doors on September 7, 1963, in Canton, Ohio—a location chosen because the NFL was originally founded there in 1920. Established to honor the legendary players, coaches, and contributors who shaped professional football, the institution inducted an inaugural class of 17 charter members.

That legendary first group included iconic pioneers and star players such as Jim Thorpe, Red Grange, George Halas, Curly Lambeau, Sammy Baugh, and Bronko Nagurski, forever setting the standard for gridiron excellence.

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What does an NFL Hall of Famer receive?

When an NFL legend is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, they receive three iconic symbols of football immortality. The centerpiece is the iconic Gold Jacket, a custom-tailored blazer made by Haggar that inductees put on for the first time during the Enshrinement Ceremony.

They are also presented with a bronze Hall of Fame Ring, custom-crafted for each member and featuring a diamond setting, as well as a life-sized Bronze Bust sculpted in their likeness, which is permanently displayed in the Hall’s gallery in Canton, Ohio.