Raiders confirm initial punishment for Kirk Cousins, Maxx Crosby after fight in practice

After a practice scuffle, the Las Vegas Raiders have announced the punishment for both Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby.

The Las Vegas Raiders are living up to their “bad guys” moniker. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and edge Maxx Crosby had a brief fight on practice and the team has opted to punish them both.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, head coach Klint Kubiak told reporters that both Cousins and Crosby are being held out of practice as punishment for violating team rules for the fight on Friday.

Kubiak is not letting his locker room go into disarray. You either behave, or will face consequences. Crosby, who was traded to the Ravens but ended up back on the Raiders after Baltimore backtracked, has had plenty of back-and-forth episodes with the Raiders front-office. For Cousins, it’s a weird, out-of-character behavior.

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This could be way more costly for Cousins than for Crosby

Crosby is a solidified star and no edge on the roster comes close to his level. He is a certified baller and there is no way he is benched or loses snaps because of this. Also, it seems like he didn’t even start the fight.

Kirk Cousins #8 and Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders

For Cousins, he is competing with first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, and this is exactly what Mendoza could need to see snaps with the first team and prove he is the man for the job right from the get-go.

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The QB battle is still Cousins’ to lose

This episode is one that could give Mendoza an opening, but not a definite indictment. Right now, Kirk Cousins is preferred as the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 1 starter due to his system experience, while rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is viewed as the long-term prospect with higher physical upside.

Depending on how the season goes, Kubiak might roll with Cousins the whole year. If it goes bad, he could give Mendoza his first few games in the NFL. Hence, it all depends on Cousins. If he delivers wins, he’ll stay as the starter.