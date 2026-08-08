Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Monterrey in 2026 Leagues Cup Matchday 2?

Lionel Messi scored a brace during Inter Miami’s opening match of the 2026 Leagues Cup, and the Argentine forward will be looking to find the back of the net once again in Matchday 2. Although official confirmation is still pending, the No. 10 is expected to start against Monterrey at Nu Stadium.

The Herons’ debut in the competition was highly promising, as they secured an important 4-2 victory at home against Atletico San Luis. Now, they will look to make it back-to-back wins and establish themselves as serious title contenders.

Messi, whose future with the Argentina national team remains uncertain, will wear the captain’s armband if he is on the field. Although the lineup has not been officially confirmed, and with Luis Suarez unavailable due to suspension, these are the eleven players Guillermo Hoyos is expected to field for his team:

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Rocco Rios Novo; Ian Fray, Fricio Caicedo, Micael, Noah Allen; Yannick Bright, Casemiro, Rodrigo de Paul; Lionel Messi (C), Daniel Pinter, Telasco Segovia.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball during the Leagues Cup Phase One match.

What is German Berterame’s status?

Argentine-born, naturalized Mexican forward German Berterame entered the concussion protocol during his MLS match against CF Montreal. Although he has shown significant physical improvement, Hoyos was unable to confirm whether he will be available for Matchday 2 of the Leagues Cup.

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“I would be lying if I said yes,” the manager said to the press. “Berterame is recovering and doing very well. Doing excellent. It gives us great joy to have him in the squad. He’s a great player who can give us important things. He took a very hard hit and all of us who were there were very scared that it was worse. So, we are just thankful to have him around.”

Germán Berterame #19 of Inter Miami CF runs the pitch in the second half.

The record against Mexican teams

Since Lionel Messi’s arrival, Inter Miami have built a dominant record against Mexican opposition in the Leagues Cup, winning 8 of their 9 matches against Liga MX clubs alongside just a single defeat.

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Driven by Messi‘s playmaking and clinical finishing, the Herons have consistently outperformed top Mexican sides in the tournament, establishing the fixture as one of their most reliable venues for success.

vs Cruz Azul 2-1, 2023

vs Puebla 2-0, 2024

vs Tigres UANL 1-2, 2024

vs Pumas UNAM 5-3, 2024

vs Atlas 2-1, 2025

vs Necaxa 2-2 (5-4), 2025

vs Pumas UNAM 3-1, 2025

vs Tigres UANL 2-1, 2025

vs Atletico San Luis 4-2, 2026

When and where does Inter Miami vs. Monterrey take place?

Inter Miami take on Monterrey on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in the Leagues Cup group stage. The match takes place at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM local time (ET).