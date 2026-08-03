Red Wings reportedly identify leading candidates for GM job after Dylan Larkin trade request

The Detroit Red Wings continue searching for a new general manager after removing Steve Yzerman from that position. However, they have kept the process remarkably quiet.

With the franchise also trying to manage Dylan Larkin’s uncertain future after his surprising trade request, finding the right executive has become one of the biggest priorities of the offseason.

Multiple reports have suggested the Red Wings are in no rush to make a decision, with the hiring process potentially extending into September. In the meantime, speculation has intensified over who could ultimately become the next GM. According to one prominent NHL insider, the list of serious candidates may be much smaller than many fans expected.

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Who will be next Red Wings GM?

According to a report from Jeff Marek, the Detroit Red Wings have been secretive throughout the process. Nevertheless, there are some names in the possible list of candidates.

“One of the interesting things here right now is just how quiet it is around the Detroit management search. You’re thinking Kris Draper’s gonna get some consideration and Shawn Horcoff, but it’s been really really sealed up. I do think Scott White will probably get interviewed. There is nothing between the Red Wings and Jim Rutherford. To my knowledge, he’s not part of the process.”

Those comments indicate that Kris Draper, Shawn Horcoff, and Scott White are among the names receiving attention, while rumors connecting veteran executive Jim Rutherford to Detroit appear to be unfounded.

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Whoever is ultimately chosen will inherit one of the NHL’s most complicated situations. The new general manager will immediately have to address Larkin’s future while attempting to produce a Stanley Cup contender.