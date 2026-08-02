NY Giants’ Malik Nabers reportedly set to play, even if it’s on a limited capacity

Malik Nabers doesn't want to miss a thing heading into the 2026 NFL season, and a report indicates he may be available right from the start for the New York Giants.

Malik Nabers may not know if he will be ready to play for the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. However, he knows he will do everything he can to be ready. Moreover, a report surrounding the G-Men suggests the star wide receiver is trending toward being available for the season opener, even if the coaching staff must manage his workload.

Having Nabers on the field for some snaps, with breaks in between, is far better than not having him at all—despite the obvious risk that comes with it—and that appears to be the Giants‘ preferred approach for now. Still, a lot can happen before the NFL season begins.

“It is hard — barring a setback — not to envision [Nabers] suiting up to open the 2026 season. He might be on a snap count,” Connor Hughes reported on SportsNet New York. “But even a limited Nabers would be a good thing for the Giants.”

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Nabers is doing well during Giants’ training camp

So far, so good, however. Nabers has responded well to the gradual ramp-up in his workouts, and John Harbaugh was reassuring in his message after Nabers’ first absence from training camp—which was predetermined.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants.

Thus, barring any setbacks, Nabers should be good to go against Dallas at home. But even if that’s the case, the G-Men may be extra cautious. After all, the season is long.

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If New York wants to have any shot at a deep postseason run in Harbaugh’s first year in town, having Nabers contribute late in the season is paramount. If Nabers isn’t at 100 percent, it may not be wise to start him right from the get-go. Using him in a limited role, however, could be the better approach, and Nabers may not give the coaching staff much choice but to put send him onto the gridiron. At the very least, on a snap count.

Nabers is crucial to NY Giants’ success

The Giants did a good job making much-needed additions to their wide receiver room. Although Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to earn a spot on the 53-man roster and Braxton Berrios is impressing the Giants at training camp, there aren’t many certainties about what the G-Men’s receiving corps will look like by Week 1. One thing is clear, though: they have alternatives, yet no one quite like Nabers.

The third-year wide receiver possesses a skill set unlike any other in East Rutherford—one that could place him among the NFL’s elite if he can stay healthy. He proved himself during his rookie year, was forced to miss most of his sophomore campaign, and will surely come into Year 3 with a chip on his shoulder.

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NY Giants’ revamped offense

With Harbaugh at the helm, Matt Nagy calling the shots, and Jaxson Dart operating in the pocket, it could all lead to a sensational season for the former LSU standout. If Nabers balls out, that opens up the floodgates for the rest of the wide receivers to take advantage of defenses that must account for the No. 1 receiver.

All in all, if the G-Men play their cards right, they could be in for a monstrous season—one that should be a lot of fun to watch.