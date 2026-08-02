Red Wings reportedly will not hire new GM soon amid Dylan Larkin trade rumors

The Red Wings are reportedly taking their time in the search for a new general manager despite mounting pressure surrounding Dylan Larkin's trade request.

The Detroit Red Wings find themselves at one of the most important crossroads in franchise history. Not only has captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade, but they have also removed Steve Yzerman from his role as general manager, leaving one of the NHL’s most prestigious front offices without a permanent leader.

The timing could hardly be more complicated. Many insiders believe the search for a new general manager could represent Detroit’s last realistic opportunity to convince Larkin that meaningful change is coming and persuade him to reconsider his desire to leave.

Adding to the uncertainty, the Red Wings have already watched another star depart this offseason after Patrick Kane left Detroit to reunite with the Chicago Blackhawks. Following another disappointing season that ended without a playoff appearance, they are under increasing pressure to redefine the future.

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When will the Red Wings hire a new GM?

According to NHL insider John Shannon, the Detroit Red Wings are not expected to rush the process of hiring their next general manager. “The only thing that I was told was that it’s gonna take a lot longer than people realize. I was told that this is something that may not be rectified until September.”

A huge decision for the Red Wings

Finding the right general manager is about much more than filling a vacant executive position for the Red Wings. The next hockey operations leader will inherit one of the NHL’s most delicate situations: determining whether Larkin can still be convinced to remain in Detroit while simultaneously building a roster capable of ending the franchise’s playoff drought.

If the Red Wings get the decision right, it could mark the beginning of a new era. If not, they risk losing the face of their franchise and entering a full-scale rebuild sooner than expected.