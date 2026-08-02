Warriors will not trade Stephen Curry to Celtics after shocking report is clarified

Stephen Curry was linked to the Boston Celtics, but that speculation has taken a dramatic turn.

The possibility of Stephen Curry joining the Boston Celtics quickly became one of the biggest NBA storylines after reports suggested Brad Stevens could pursue a blockbuster trade for the Golden State Warriors superstar.

The idea immediately went viral across social media, with many fans imagining Curry teaming up with Jayson Tatum in what would have been one of the most shocking moves in league history.

However, the person who sparked the discussion has now clarified what actually happened, and the reality is very different from the narrative that spread online. The Golden State Warriors never made a decision.

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Will the Celtics make trade for Stephen Curry?

No. The Celtics won’t make a blockbuster trade for Stephen Curry. After the speculation exploded, John Karalis explained that he never reported Boston had actually contacted the Warriors about the star. That clarification significantly changes the context surrounding the story.

“I did not report that the Celtics made an offer to the Warriors. I wrote a column that said if the Warriors were open to a Steph trade that Brad would call. I thought it was pretty clear that the whole piece was my opinion.”

Karalis’ comments make it clear that Brad Stevens is not actively pursuing a trade for Stephen Curry. Instead, the scenario was based entirely on the hypothetical possibility that Golden State would decide to place Curry on the trade market.

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At the moment, there is no indication that will happen. In fact, multiple reports suggest the Warriors remain committed to Curry and have even discussed the possibility of another contract extension for the franchise icon.

As a result, what initially appeared to be a potential blockbuster has turned into little more than a social media frenzy fueled by a hypothetical opinion rather than an actual trade discussion.