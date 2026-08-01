Red Wings reportedly are upset with Dylan Larkin after trade request

The relationship between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin appears to have become increasingly strained following the captain’s request to be traded. Larkin reportedly wants the opportunity to compete immediately for a Stanley Cup, with teams such as the Florida Panthers, Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild frequently mentioned among his preferred destinations.

Detroit, however, is not ready to move on from its longtime leader without a fight. The organization has already made significant changes in the front office in an effort to convince Larkin to stay, including removing Steve Yzerman from his role as general manager. Even so, tensions reportedly remain high between both sides.

Now, a new report suggests the Red Wings are frustrated not only because of Larkin’s trade request itself, but also because of the financial commitment they made to keep him in Detroit.

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Red Wings reportedly frustrated with Larkin

According to Helene St. James, the organization believes it has already invested heavily in its captain through the structure of his current contract. “That organization is extremely upset. He signed to an 8 year deal that was frontloaded; his actual salary, they already paid him 31 million. The most he makes the rest of the way is like 8 million.”

The report suggests Detroit feels it has honored its commitment to Larkin by heavily front-loading the contract, making his trade request particularly difficult for the franchise to accept.

What happens next with Dylan Larkin?

Despite the growing tension, Larkin technically remains under contract with the Red Wings, and there is still no guarantee that a trade will happen before the start of the 2026-27 season.

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Detroit must now decide whether to continue trying to repair the relationship with its captain or eventually grant his request if an acceptable offer arrives. At the same time, contenders around the league will continue monitoring the situation, knowing that a player of Larkin’s caliber could dramatically change the balance of the Stanley Cup race.