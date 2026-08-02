Celtics reportedly will not pull off Stephen Curry blockbuster trade with Warriors

A blockbuster trade sending Stephen Curry to the Celtics would have been one of the biggest moves in NBA history.

Stephen Curry has unexpectedly become one of the biggest storylines of the NBA offseason after speculation emerged linking him to the Boston Celtics. The rumors gained traction when John Karalis suggested Boston could explore a blockbuster trade for the Golden State Warriors superstar.

The idea of Curry joining forces with Jayson Tatum immediately captured attention across the league, especially after another quiet offseason for the Warriors, who failed to land stars such as LeBron James.

However, a new report has poured cold water on the speculation, making it clear that the Golden State Warriors have no intention of moving their franchise icon ahead of next season.

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Will Warriors trade Steph Curry to Boston Celtics?

No. According to a report from Jake Weinbach, the Golden State Warriors are not considering trading Stephen Curry and remain committed to building around their longtime superstar.

“Steph Curry is not a trade candidate, at least for the time being. The Warriors fully plan to keep their core intact heading into the 2026-27 season. Golden State’s direction could eventually shift, but the trade speculation surrounding Curry can be put to bed this offseason.”

As exciting as the scenario sounded for Celtics fans, there appears to be virtually no chance of Curry wearing green this season. Instead, the Warriors are expected to move forward with essentially the same core that fell short last season, led by Curry, Draymond Green, as they wait for Jimmy Butler who is working his way back from injury.

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After missing out on major offseason targets, the Warriors are betting that continuity will be enough to keep them in the championship conversation during the 2026-27 campaign.