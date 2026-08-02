Warriors could pursue former first-round pick Dalen Terry, waived by 76ers for LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors could target Dalen Terry, a former NBA first-round pick waived by the Philadelphia 76ers following LeBron James' arrival.

The Golden State Warriors are banking on the same plan from the previous NBA season. While rumors surround a potential Stephen Curry trade to the Boston Celtics—though he is reportedly not a trade candidate—the team continues to look for ways to improve. A former first-round pick who was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers due to the arrival of LeBron James stands out as an intriguing option: Dalen Terry.

Golden State still has a few roster spots available and could continue making smaller additions before the season begins. The Warriors could also look to add a new face, with Sports Illustrated’s Joey Akeley believing Dalen Terry could be an intriguing option.

“The 76ers just waived Terry to help make room for LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. That gives the Warriors an opportunity to take a flier on a 24-year-old wing with size (6’6″) and athleticism. If the Dubs want to fill out the roster with a more experienced wing than Lajae Jones, Terry is a decent option,” Akeley wrote.

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The Warriors as an ideal landing spot

Terry is a young player seeking an opportunity, and Golden State could give him a chance to prove himself. He found himself on the outside looking in after Philadelphia needed roster space to add James and Caldwell-Pope.

Dalen Terry during a Philadelphia 76ers match.

Terry has earned $15 million throughout his young NBA career. The Warriors are simply looking to add depth, and taking a chance on a young player with something to prove could be the right move for Golden State.

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A lack of major moves for Golden State

The Warriors have remained in their comfort zone, making no groundbreaking moves. Essentially, the franchise has opted to re-sign players already in its ranks with new contracts, bringing back Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Charles Bassey.

Golden State Warriors‘ sole acquisition has been Yaxel Lendenborg, the No. 11 overall pick—making for an NBA offseason that has truly fallen short of expectations.