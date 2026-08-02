Red Wings reportedly considering major GM and front-office overhaul after Dylan Larkin trade request

The Red Wings' search for Steve Yzerman's replacement may involve much more than hiring a new general manager.

The Detroit Red Wings continue searching for a new general manager to replace Steve Yzerman. Now, they may be preparing for a much bigger change than simply filling one vacant position.

Adding to the uncertainty, multiple reports indicate the Red Wings are not expected to rush the hiring process, with a final decision potentially delayed until September.

Whoever takes over Detroit’s hockey operations will immediately face one of the NHL’s toughest challenges. The next executive must decide how to handle Larkin’s future while also rebuilding confidence inside a franchise that has missed the playoffs repeatedly and recently lost another high-profile player when Patrick Kane returned to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Advertisement

Red Wings reportedly exploring multiple front-office structures

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings are not limiting their search to a traditional general manager. Instead, they are evaluating different leadership models before making a final decision.

“Do they do a one person structure like Yzerman was or do they go to a two person structure where there’s a President and a general manager. I’ve heard the Red Wings are open to all sorts of ideas.”

That flexibility suggests the Red Wings are taking a broader look at how they want the franchise to operate moving forward. Whether they ultimately hire a single general manager or adopts a two-person leadership structure, the decision will likely shape the organization’s direction for years to come, and could play a major role in determining whether Larkin chooses to stay.