Red Wings reportedly make decision to avoid Dylan Larkin trade request

The Red Wings may have taken another major step in their effort to keep Dylan Larkin.

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly making one final push to convince Dylan Larkin to remain with the organization after the captain requested a trade earlier this offseason. While Larkin has made it clear that he wants to join a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, the Red Wings appears determined to show that meaningful change is finally underway.

One of the first major steps came when the Red Wings removed Steve Yzerman from his role as general manager, transitioning the franchise icon into a senior advisory position. Many viewed the move as the beginning of a new direction, but recent reports suggest the changes could go even further.

If true, Detroit’s latest front-office decision may represent one of its strongest attempts yet to persuade Larkin that the franchise is entering a completely different era.

Advertisement

Steve Yzerman reportedly stepping away from hockey decisions

According to Max Bultman, Yzerman is not expected to remain involved in the club’s day-to-day hockey operations despite initially being described as an advisor.

“While the initial announcement said that Steve Yzerman will serve in an advisory capacity on the search committee. My understanding remains that Yzerman will not be involved in hockey decisions in the next front office.”

That would represent a significant shift for an organization that has been shaped by Yzerman’s vision since he returned to Detroit’s front office.

Advertisement

Could the move convince Dylan Larkin to stay?

Many around the NHL believe distancing Yzerman from hockey operations is more than just an organizational change. It could also be a message directed at Larkin.

By signaling that a new leadership group will take over roster construction and hockey decisions, the Red Wings may be hoping to convince their captain that the franchise is serious about changing course after years of disappointment.

Time, however, is working against Detroit. Larkin’s trade request remains in place, and although this latest development is an intriguing step, it may ultimately depend on whether the Red Wings can convince their longtime captain that the future will look very different from the recent past.