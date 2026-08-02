Club America vs Santos Laguna: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Liga MX Apertura on August 2, 2026

Club America host Santos Laguna at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 Matchday 3 clash. With Las Águilas looking to strengthen their early position and Santos searching for a key result, here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs. Santos Laguna Tournament Torneo Apertura Liga MX Date Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna in the USA

Club America and Santos Laguna will meet on Sunday, August 2, in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 matchup at Mexico City Stadium. The game will be available for viewers in the United States through TUDN USA.

Also, fans can stream the game through TUDN.com, the TUDN App and ViX, depending on their subscription package and regional availability.

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Can I watch Club America vs Santos Laguna for free?

There is no confirmed free streaming option for Club America vs Santos Laguna in the United States. Fans will need access to one of the official platforms carrying the match, including TUDN’s television and digital services.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America and Santos Laguna meet at the Estadio Banorte in a crucial Matchday 3 clash of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, with both teams arriving in very different situations during the opening weeks of the tournament.

Las Aguilas have collected four points from their first two matches, with one win and one draw, while Santos Laguna are still searching for their first victory after suffering two defeats and remaining without points.

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For America, this match represents an opportunity to continue positioning themselves among the early contenders in the Apertura standings. With only 17 regular-season games before the Liguilla, every point becomes important in the race for playoff qualification and better seeding.

Playing at home, they will look to control the match through possession and maintain the defensive solidity that has allowed them to concede only one goal in their first two league games.

Henry Martin of Club America reacts during the Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MX Final second leg match (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

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Santos Laguna arrive under pressure after a difficult start to the campaign. Los Guerreros have scored twice in their opening two matches but have also conceded four goals, leaving them needing a positive result against one of Liga MX‘s biggest clubs.

The recent history between the two sides adds another storyline to the matchup. America have dominated the latest meetings, including a 3-0 home victory and a 1-1 draw in their most recent encounters.

What time is the Club America vs Santos Laguna match?

Club America and Santos Laguna will face each other on Sunday, August 2, in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 Matchday 3 matchup at Estadio Banorte. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM ET.

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Eastern Time (ET): 7:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 6:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 5:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 4:00 PM