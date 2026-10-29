Why isn’t Dylan Larkin playing today, Oct. 29, for Detroit Red Wings vs Blackhawks?

The Detroit Red Wings will face the Chicago Blackhawks without Dylan Larkin. Find out why.

Dylan Larkin will not play with the Detroit Red Wings in Thursday night’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, choosing to sit out of the lineup as a leverage tactic to force the front office into finalizing a trade.

Larkin’s decision to withhold his services marks a significant escalation in a saga that began over the offseason when the 30-year-old center submitted an initial trade request. After months of passive negotiations and a growing destination list that now encompasses 10 U.S.-based franchises, Larkin’s camp has opted to draw a firm line.

Rather than risking game-action injury or continuing to navigate the awkwardness of playing while on the block, Dylan Larkin has officially pulled himself out of active competition until interim general manager Shawn Horcoff executes a deal.

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Is Dylan Larkin playing today for Red Wings vs Blackhawks?

No. Dylan Larkin is officially out of the Red Wings’ lineup for Thursday’s contest against Chicago and will remain unavailable for future games until a trade is completed.

Addressing the public decision on Thursday, Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, released an explicit statement abouthis client’s stance: “Dylan’s had enough of the situation. We believe he’s been very professional and cooperative through this process.”

Brisson’s public commentary makes it clear that Larkin’s camp believes viable trade offers have been presented to Detroit by teams on his approved list, but the front office’s reluctance to compromise has stalled progress. By sitting out, Larkin is putting direct pressure on Horcoff to close a deal rather than holding out indefinitely for an over-market proposal.

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Potential trade suitors for Dylan Larkin

Larkin’s refusal to play has immediately intensified negotiations across the league. Insider Pierre LeBrun confirmed that trade talks have rapidly escalated, with several top contenders submitting refined offers to capitalize on Detroit’s sudden loss of leverage. The primary franchises actively engaged in the bidding include:

Minnesota Wild: Long viewed as the frontrunner, Minnesota has been pushing hard to anchor their top line with Larkin alongside Kirill Kaprizov. While Wild GM Bill Guerin previously leaned on a futures-heavy package, pressure is mounting to include roster assets to close the gap.

Long viewed as the frontrunner, Minnesota has been pushing hard to anchor their top line with Larkin alongside Kirill Kaprizov. While Wild GM Bill Guerin previously leaned on a futures-heavy package, pressure is mounting to include roster assets to close the gap. Washington Capitals & Carolina Hurricanes: Both Eastern Conference contenders have advanced discussions in recent hours, searching for top-six center depth to solidify their playoff positioning.

Both Eastern Conference contenders have advanced discussions in recent hours, searching for top-six center depth to solidify their playoff positioning. Montreal Canadiens & Boston Bruins: While both franchises sit outside Larkin’s formal 10-team list, both original-six clubs possess ready packages and continue monitoring whether Larkin might expand his destinations to facilitate a move.

With Horcoff expected to address the media and the player officially sidelined, the Dylan Larkin era in Hockeytown has officially entered its final, tense hours.

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Key takeaways