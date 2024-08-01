It is no secret that Aaron Rodgers misses having Davante Adams as his primary partner, and now he has directly asked his former wide receiver to team up again.

The partnership between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams was outstanding. Although their paths diverged a few years ago, the quarterback has now directly asked the wide receiver to team up again in the near future.

In 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders made a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, acquiring Davante Adams and leaving Aaron Rodgers without his primary target.

This decision had a significant impact on Rodgers. A year later, following several issues with the front office, the quarterback left the Packers. Now, he wants to reunite with his former wide receiver.

Aaron Rodgers wants to play with Davante Adams in the Olympics

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will showcase a new discipline: flag football. For many analysts, the USA could have a remarkable roster for the competition, given that the NFL is the best football league in the world.

Following this announcement, several NFL players expressed interest in participating as part of Team USA. Now, Aaron Rodgers has made a pitch to Davante Adams to team up again in four years.

“Of course, I love Davante,” Rodgers said on “Up & Adams.” “I’d love to play with Davante again. It might be in the 2028 Olympics if they let some of the old guys go out and play. But we’ll see. I want him to have great success. I love him. We keep in contact.”

During this offseason, Rodgers told Adams to leave the Raiders and join him at the New York Jets. However, there have not been any negotiations between the two clubs yet, so they might have to wait a little longer to become teammates once again.

Aaron Rodgers (left, Jets) with Davante Adams (right, Raiders) – NFL 2023

As for the Olympics, several quarterbacks are interested in being part of the flag football team. So far, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Aaron Rodgers have put themselves forward as candidates to be the quarterbacks for Team USA.

Will the Jets trade for Davante Adams this year?

Aaron Rodgers has been very clear in his intentions of teaming up with Davante Adams again. However, his desire may not be fulfilled, as the Jets have not shown any intention of trading for the wide receiver.

Since Rodgers’ arrival, the Jets have acquired several players to support the quarterback. Nevertheless, Adams’ price may be too high, which is why they have not made a trade proposal to acquire the wideout.