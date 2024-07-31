The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and fans might be losing their patience. Last season, it seemed like a golden opportunity with Dak Prescott putting MVP numbers surrounded by stars like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

However, in a massive upset during the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers sent them home. Another failure to swallow for Jerry Jones.

That’s why, in the biggest story currently for the NFL, the controversial owner has chosen not to pay any of his three stars. All these chaos has produced a frenzy on social media around one of the most important franchises in the league.

Dallas Cowboys’ fans are tired of Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones

This week, during the first days of training camp, the Dallas Cowboys walked onto the field just to find out there were almost no fans in the stands to watch them practice.

That comes as a huge surprise considering that the first practice in pads usually draws a lot of attention at Oxnard. So, in this sort of ‘tradition day’, fans sent a clear message to the team.

Right now, the Cowboys seem to be going in a totally different direction than contenders such as the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers or the Detroit Lions. Furthermore, your core group of stars hasn’t been locked for the future. Fans might be tired of all that in an exclusive video from Jon Machota.